  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
3782.00 GBX   +0.01%
02:34aDiageo Backs Medium-Term Guidance Amid Challenging Operating Backdrop
DJ
02:19aUK Beverage Group Diageo Reiterates Medium-term Outlook On Organic Sales Growth
MT
10/05Diageo North America and Miami Dade College Partner to Advance Equity in Education and Develop Talent
BU
Diageo Backs Medium-Term Guidance Amid Challenging Operating Backdrop

10/06/2022 | 02:34am EDT
By Michael Susin


Diageo PLC said Thursday that it has had a good start to fiscal 2023 and that it remains well-positioned to deliver its medium-term guidance despite expecting the operating environment to remain challenging.

The liquor maker--which owns Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray gin--said it is in a good position to achieve its guidance of organic net sales growth in the range of 5% to 7% and organic operating profit growth in the range of 6% to 9% for fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2025.

However, the company expects the volatility caused by geopolitical uncertainty, inflation and weakening of consumer power to continue.

"I am confident in the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate these headwinds while executing our strategic priorities, including our ambitious 2030 sustainability plan," Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes said.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 0233ET

Analyst Recommendations on DIAGEO PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 17 112 M 19 249 M 19 249 M
Net income 2023 3 854 M 4 335 M 4 335 M
Net Debt 2023 14 522 M 16 335 M 16 335 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 86 057 M 96 804 M 96 804 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,88x
EV / Sales 2024 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 28 558
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-6.31%96 804
PERNOD RICARD-11.47%48 159
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.51%32 953
THAI BEVERAGE-9.85%10 492
RÉMY COINTREAU-17.57%8 999
EMPERADOR INC.-6.63%5 361