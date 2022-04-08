Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 05:30:48 am EDT
4009.50 GBX   +0.39%
Diageo : Baileys launches Ireland's first Sustainable Farming Academy

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
At Diageo, we pride ourselves on doing right by the environment, and our brands encapsulate that spirit too. Baileys has partnered with Glanbia Ireland, who farm our cream, to pioneer the first-ever Sustainable Farming Academy in Ireland. The Academy will teach farmers how to farm more sustainably so they can continue to produce the dairy for our much-loved Irish cream liqueur for many more years to come.

The Academy will support Irish farming communities in addressing environmental challenges by giving them the knowledge, skills and know-how to farm more sustainably. The Sustainable Farming Academy's academic partner, University College Cork, will deliver an accredited and fully funded year-long Diploma in Environment, Sustainability and Climate to 20 Glanbia farmers each year. The students will study modules which are directly applicable to the farm, including: Climate Change and Sustainable Development, Environmental Protection and Practical Environmental Management.

Jennifer English, Global Brand Director for Baileys commented on the launch, "We are delighted to partner with Glanbia Ireland to continue to support farming communities now and for generations to come. Our partnership goes back to the 1970s and in that time, we have been working with some of the same family farms, year after year, supporting more sustainable farm practices with innovations in resource management, biodiversity and minimising waste. At Baileys, we are committed to treating the planet properly and have very ambitious commitments for 2030 to ensure we are playing our part to protect the future of our planet."

Watch the video below to hear more on the Sustainable Farming Academy:

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
