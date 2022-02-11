Diageo : Celebrate Lunar New Year with Johnnie Walker Blue Label

"In the last two years we've triumphed over tremendous challenges. I used that thought to look to the year ahead with positivity and use Chinese mythology and the idea of progress, of always moving forward, to inspire my designs and discover ideas from my culture that resonate with Johnnie Walker. That is why I chose the Tiger with wings for Johnnie Walker Blue Label, it's a common Chinese saying. My mother and father immediately came to mind, they have always supported me as an artist no matter how things were going, they gave me great strength to achieve - like the winged Tiger ascending above the mountains to the sky. It gives me energy to think of this and to create something beautiful from this idea."

Shan Jiang

Artist