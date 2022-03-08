Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 03:50:05 am
3353.25 GBX   +0.14%
03:41aDIAGEO : Celebrating Women, every day, everywhere
PU
03:29aFTSE 100 slips as soaring oil fans inflation fears
RE
03/07European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo : Celebrating Women, every day, everywhere

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From the female entrepreneurs of the eighteenth century to the appointment of our first female Johnnie Walker Master Blender this year, women continue to play a critical role in shaping the success of Diageo. This International Women's Day, Kate shares why she's proud to be contributing to a culture of breaking the bias and how Diageo has supported her on her journey.

Chemistry and beer might not seem the most likely of combinations, but for Kate, science was the start to a career she'd always dreamed of. She studied Chemistry and Biomedical Diagnostics before falling in love with brewing. Today Kate is Guinness' Flavour Essence Manager and the scientist who leads the team that preserves and protects our legendary Guinness secret recipe and supplies it to 50 markets worldwide.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIAGEO PLC
03:41aDIAGEO : Celebrating Women, every day, everywhere
PU
03:29aFTSE 100 slips as soaring oil fans inflation fears
RE
03/07European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
03/07British shares weaken as oil spike stokes inflation worries
RE
03/05'MY HEART IS BREAKING' : Russians fear economic nightmare about to unfold
RE
03/03HARSH WORDS, TOUGH ACTION : how companies have rebuffed Russia
RE
03/03Nike, IKEA close Russian stores as sanctions, trade restrictions bite
RE
03/03Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman pauses hiring in Russia
RE
03/03Roe & co irish whiskey invites you for trivia to test your irish iq and win the ultimat..
PR
03/03BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY INTRODUCES : Bulleit Crafted Cocktails in Two Classic Recipes
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIAGEO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 524 M 19 052 M 19 052 M
Net income 2022 3 278 M 4 300 M 4 300 M
Net Debt 2022 12 816 M 16 812 M 16 812 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 77 362 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,21x
EV / Sales 2023 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3 348,50 GBX
Average target price 4 266,24 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-17.03%101 482
PERNOD RICARD-16.12%50 007
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.00%31 584
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.76%12 269
RÉMY COINTREAU-21.40%9 265
EMPERADOR INC.-14.90%5 329