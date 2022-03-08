Diageo : Celebrating Women, every day, everywhere

From the female entrepreneurs of the eighteenth century to the appointment of our first female Johnnie Walker Master Blender this year, women continue to play a critical role in shaping the success of Diageo. This International Women's Day, Kate shares why she's proud to be contributing to a culture of breaking the bias and how Diageo has supported her on her journey.

Chemistry and beer might not seem the most likely of combinations, but for Kate, science was the start to a career she'd always dreamed of. She studied Chemistry and Biomedical Diagnostics before falling in love with brewing. Today Kate is Guinness' Flavour Essence Manager and the scientist who leads the team that preserves and protects our legendary Guinness secret recipe and supplies it to 50 markets worldwide.