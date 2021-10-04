Diageo : Celebrating diversity globally with 5th INC Week at Diageo

This year we had colleagues representing over 20 countries and markets joining globally. The grassroots week brought together by members of our employee resource groups and their allies, saw a fantastic line up of more than 25 virtual panels, discussions, webinars and even a worldwide workout session.

With a focus on a broad range of topics from disability and mental health, to allyship and belonging, INC Week provided us with inspiring and thought-provoking conversation about what it means to be truly inclusive, and how little acts of kindness and courage every day can make a difference.

At Diageo our people are the foundation to our success, and we want to empower and encourage them to champion inclusion and diversity and identify opportunities to drive change and make a difference.