  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Diageo : Celebrating diversity globally with 5th INC Week at Diageo

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
This year we had colleagues representing over 20 countries and markets joining globally. The grassroots week brought together by members of our employee resource groups and their allies, saw a fantastic line up of more than 25 virtual panels, discussions, webinars and even a worldwide workout session.

With a focus on a broad range of topics from disability and mental health, to allyship and belonging, INC Week provided us with inspiring and thought-provoking conversation about what it means to be truly inclusive, and how little acts of kindness and courage every day can make a difference.

At Diageo our people are the foundation to our success, and we want to empower and encourage them to champion inclusion and diversity and identify opportunities to drive change and make a difference.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 13 701 M 18 634 M 18 634 M
Net income 2022 3 012 M 4 096 M 4 096 M
Net Debt 2022 12 574 M 17 100 M 17 100 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 81 927 M 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,90x
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC22.69%110 990
PERNOD RICARD21.21%57 466
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-15.42%31 544
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.88%12 131
RÉMY COINTREAU8.80%9 560
EMPERADOR INC.78.22%5 579