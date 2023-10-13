Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
MFS invests in securities of the issuer on behalf of its various mutual funds and institutional account clients and qualifies under exemption DTR 5.1.5R(1) as a U.S. Registered Investment Manager.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Oct-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
12-Oct-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.000000
0.000000
5.000000
112559300
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.950000
0.000000
4.950000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0002374006
112559300
5.000000
Sub Total 8.A
112559300
5.000000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 1)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
5.000000
5.000000%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 2)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
5.000000
5.000000%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 2)
MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc.
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 3)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
5.000000
5.000000%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 3)
MFS International Limited
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 3)
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 3)
MFS International (U.K.) Limited
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 4)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
5.000000
5.000000%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 4)
MFS Heritage Trust Company
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 5)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
5.000000
5.000000%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 5)
MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc.
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 5)
MFS Investment Management Canada Limited
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 6)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
5.000000
5.000000%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 6)
MFS International Limited
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 6)
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 6)
MFS International Australia Pty Ltd
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 7)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
5.000000
5.000000%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 7)
MFS International Limited
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 7)
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 7)
MFS Investment Management K.K.
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 8)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
5.000000
5.000000%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 8)
MFS International Limited
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 8)
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 8)
MFS Investment Management Company (LUX) S.a r.l.
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 9)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
5.000000
5.000000%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 9)
MFS International Limited
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 9)
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (Chain 9)
MFS International Singapore Pte. Ltd.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
12-Oct-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Boston
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Diageo plc published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 19:26:26 UTC.