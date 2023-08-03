DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT c o n t i n u e d

The structure and performance measures for the annual and long- term incentives remain unchanged for 2024 as these continue to align with the company's strategic priorities. The annual incentive focuses on net sales growth, operating profit (both of which represent critical measures of growth for Diageo) and operating cash conversion (which recognises the criticality of strong cash performance and cash containment, particularly in the current challenging market conditions) and IBOs add focus on individual strategic and financial objectives. The long-term incentive measures reflect key drivers of long-term growth by incorporating organic net sales, organic profit before exceptional items and tax (PBET), free cash flow (FCF), TSR and key ESG measures (greenhouse gas reduction, water efficiency, positive drinking and gender and ethnic diversity).

We were one of the first companies to include ESG measures in a long-term plan back in 2020, and consequently, as our practices evolve, we recognise that KPIs also need to evolve. The Committee believes in setting targets that incentivise the management team to make the right long-term decisions for all stakeholders and the environment. The water efficiency KPI under the 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' goals will, from fiscal 24, use an index approach, which links directly to the underlying water efficiency of the two production pillars of distillation and brewing & packaging. This approach reduces sensitivity to product mix compared to the current measure and the methodology used for each pillar is more consistent with what's used by our industry peers (see page 79 for more detail). The water efficiency component of the 2023 LTIP awards reflects the updated water efficiency index KPI.

As described on page 36 we are changing our functional currency from pounds sterling to US dollars from fiscal 24. The Free Cash Flow (FCF) targets for the 2023 DLTIP awards have therefore been set and disclosed in US dollars (see page 153) and the Free Cash Flow (FCF) targets for the in-flight awards have been translated into US dollars in accordance with the agreed methodology (see pages 144 and 146).

In summary

Diageo's resilient performance in another period of broad and sustained uncertainty is reflected in the incentive outcomes and the decisions the Committee has made, which it considers are in line with the company's philosophy of delivering market competitive pay in return for high performance against the company's strategic objectives.

I hope that you will vote in favour of the proposed Directors' remuneration policy and the Directors' remuneration report for fiscal 23 at the AGM on 28 September 2023.

Finally, and importantly, I would like to personally reiterate the sentiment which has been so well expressed elsewhere in this Annual Report about the sad and shocking loss of our CEO, Sir Ivan Menezes, just weeks before his planned retirement. It was a pleasure and an honour to work with Sir Ivan over the years and my thoughts continue to be with his family at this time.

Susan Kilsby

Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee