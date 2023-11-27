Stock DGE DIAGEO PLC
Diageo plc

Diageo plc

Equities

DGE

GB0002374006

Distillers & Wineries

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:30:00 2023-11-27 am EST 		Intraday chart for Diageo plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,817.50 GBX -0.23% +0.55% -22.77%
04:32pm DIAGEO : EPS cut (2023: -6.0%, 2024: -7.4%) Alphavalue
Nov. 23 HSBC Lowers Diageo PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Latest news about Diageo plc

DIAGEO : EPS cut (2023: -6.0%, 2024: -7.4%) Alphavalue
HSBC Lowers Diageo PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
UBS cuts Auto Trader; Bryan Garnier likes Sage AN
Shares mixed on Autumn statement; pubs get boost AN
UK's FTSE 100 falls as energy stocks weigh; Autumn Statement in focus RE
Japanese whisky turns 100 as craft distilleries transform industry RE
DIAGEO : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading MT
Unclear how quickly Diageo can fix problems in Latin America, CEO says RE
Transcript : Diageo plc - Analyst/Investor Day CI
The ideal scenario is becoming reality
Diageo plc : The group shows its limits
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Best Buy, Diageo, The Mosaic Co, Unilever...
EMEA Morning Briefing : Key Inflation Data in Focus DJ
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.9% Lifted by Banks, Oil Stocks DJ
Big tech saves the day
DIAGEO : Sell rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
Citigroup Cuts Diageo PT, Affirms Neutral Rating MT
Oddo BHF Trims Diageo PT, Affirms Outperform Rating MT
Stifel Keeps Diageo at Buy, Cuts PT MT
RBC Cuts Price Target on Diageo to GBP27 From GBP30, 'Unconvinced' Latin America Issues are Short-Term; Underperform Kept MT
DIAGEO : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, Apple, Best Buy, Diageo, Tesla...
DIAGEO : Stifel lowers its target price CF
Diageo gets price target cuts; JPMorgan ups M&G AN

Company Profile

Diageo plc is one of the world leaders in the production and marketing of alcoholic drinks. The group's products are marketed under the Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Jose Cuervo, Tanqueray brands, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits (80.8%); - beer (14.3%); - ready-to-drink beverage (3.8%); - other (1.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (9.1%), the United States (29.7%), India (11.7%) and other (49.5%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
2024-01-29 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Diageo plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
28.24GBP
Average target price
33.42GBP
Spread / Average Target
+18.34%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Distillers & Wineries

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC Stock Diageo plc
-22.74% 79 661 M $
PERNOD RICARD Stock Pernod Ricard
-11.51% 45 410 M $
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Stock Brown-Forman Corporation
-9.71% 28 919 M $
THAI BEVERAGE Stock Thai Beverage
-25.55% 9 940 M $
RÉMY COINTREAU Stock Rémy Cointreau
-28.55% 6 319 M $
EMPERADOR INC. Stock Emperador Inc.
+1.21% 5 919 M $
ZJLD GROUP INC Stock ZJLD Group Inc
0.00% 4 810 M $
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Stock Radico Khaitan Limited
+41.25% 2 294 M $
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Stock MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-14.62% 2 028 M $
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC Stock Fevertree Drinks PLC
+4.27% 1 588 M $
Other Distillers & Wineries
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Diageo plc - London Stock Exchange
  4. News Diageo plc
  5. Diageo : EPS cut (2023
