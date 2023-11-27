Diageo plc
DGE
GB0002374006
Distillers & Wineries
|2,817.50 GBX
|-0.23%
|+0.55%
|-22.77%
|04:32pm
|DIAGEO : EPS cut (2023: -6.0%, 2024: -7.4%)
|Nov. 23
|HSBC Lowers Diageo PT, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
Diageo plc is one of the world leaders in the production and marketing of alcoholic drinks. The group's products are marketed under the Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Jose Cuervo, Tanqueray brands, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits (80.8%); - beer (14.3%); - ready-to-drink beverage (3.8%); - other (1.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (9.1%), the United States (29.7%), India (11.7%) and other (49.5%).
SectorDistillers & Wineries
Calendar
2024-01-29 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
28.24GBP
Average target price
33.42GBP
Spread / Average Target
+18.34%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-22.74%
|79 661 M $
|-11.51%
|45 410 M $
|-9.71%
|28 919 M $
|-25.55%
|9 940 M $
|-28.55%
|6 319 M $
|+1.21%
|5 919 M $
|0.00%
|4 810 M $
|+41.25%
|2 294 M $
|-14.62%
|2 028 M $
|+4.27%
|1 588 M $
