  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Diageo plc
  News
  Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo Fiscal Year Profit Seen to Grow; Buyback Program Reinstated -- Update

05/12/2021 | 03:03am EDT
--Diageo's organic operating growth anticipated to grow at least 14% in fiscal 2021

--Liquor maker's second phase of buyback program of up to GBP1 billion reinstated

--Company's performance recovered well across all regions, specially in North America

By Sabela Ojea

Diageo PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report organic operating growth of at least 14% in fiscal 2021, adding that its share-buyback program has been recommenced.

The world's largest liquor maker--which owns Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray gin--said that its organic operating growth is also anticipated to be slightly ahead of net sales growth for the year ending June 30.

The FTSE 100 listed company added that it continued to deliver a good recovery across all regions, noting that its performance in its largest market, North America, remained particularly strong.

In Europe, the company is benefiting from strong execution in the off-trade channel (retailers such as supermarkets) and the partial reopening of the on-trade channel (bars, hotels and restaurants) in several markets, it said, adding that it is seeing strong recovery levels in most markets of Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

However, it noted that travel retail is still severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding its share-buyback program, Diageo said that its 4.5 billion pounds ($6.36 billion) return of capital program will be completed by June 30, 2024, adding that it had to be extended two years because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second phase of its buyback program of up to GBP1 billion has just been reinstated, which will be completed by the end of fiscal 2022.

"I am very pleased with how our business is recovering in fiscal 2021, our strong competitive performance across key markets and our robust cash generation," Chief Executive Ivan Menezes said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-21 0302ET

Financials
Sales 2021 12 275 M 17 347 M 17 347 M
Net income 2021 2 647 M 3 741 M 3 741 M
Net Debt 2021 13 201 M 18 657 M 18 657 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 74 586 M 106 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,15x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 27 788
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 3 329,58 GBX
Last Close Price 3 190,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC10.84%105 572
PERNOD RICARD8.99%54 242
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.04%36 254
THAI BEVERAGE-3.40%13 464
RÉMY COINTREAU8.01%10 055
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-0.87%4 131