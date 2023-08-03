Dear Shareholder

On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to present the corporate governance report for the year ended 30 June 2023, which summarises how the Board and our governance has provided leadership over the year in support of the long-term sustainable success of Diageo.

Diageo's business has grown consistently over the last few years under the leadership of Sir Ivan Menezes, despite the challenges of the pandemic, instability in the global political and economic environment and continued inflationary pressures. We remain deeply grateful for his transformational leadership as we reflect on his sad passing.

Delivering our ambition in such a challenging and turbulent environment requires leadership which is agile and creative,