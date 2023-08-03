Governance report
G O V E R N A N C E R E P O R T
Contents
Letter from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Governance at a glance
Board of Directors
Executive Committee
Corporate governance report
Audit Committee report
Nomination Committee report
Directors' remuneration report
Directors' report
LE T T E R FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Enabling our Ambition through Leadership
GOVERNANCE AT A GLANCE
Governance at a glance
evolving to changing circumstances, as well as resilient and committed to our strategy, values and purpose. It is the responsibility of the Board to provide direction for management, setting the strategic aims and performance ambition of the company, centred on Diageo's strong culture. The Board is also responsible for ensuring that the company has effective operational leadership to implement its strategy of investing for long-term sustainable growth. We were therefore very pleased to welcome Debra Crew back to the Board as Chief Executive in June.
Board
Non-executive
Board gender
Board ethnic
composition
director tenure
diversity
diversity
Dear Shareholder
On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to present the corporate governance report for the year ended 30 June 2023, which summarises how the Board and our governance has provided leadership over the year in support of the long-term sustainable success of Diageo.
Diageo's business has grown consistently over the last few years under the leadership of Sir Ivan Menezes, despite the challenges of the pandemic, instability in the global political and economic environment and continued inflationary pressures. We remain deeply grateful for his transformational leadership as we reflect on his sad passing.
Delivering our ambition in such a challenging and turbulent environment requires leadership which is agile and creative,
A particular focus of the Board this past year has been on ensuring that Diageo is well-positioned for future growth. This includes managing appropriate allocation of capital such as investing in fast-growing categories, actively managing our footprint and brand portfolio through selective acquisitions and disposals, and investing in the capacity and environmental sustainability of our facilities and supply chain. It also includes ensuring that Diageo is resourced adequately, with performance enabled by highly engaged and motivated employees and a collaborative, values-based and inclusive culture.
We know that achieving this is dependent on the Board providing effective leadership, enabling swift execution of our clear strategy, and we look forward to working with Debra in guiding Diageo to move towards the next phase of delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.
Javier Ferrán (Chairman)
ò Chairman
ò 0 - 3 years
ò Executive director
ò
3 - 6 years
ò Non-executive director
ò
6 - 9 years
Fiscal 23 highlights
Board composition and changes
- Diageo ranked as the leading FTSE 100 company in the FTSE Women Leaders Review in February 2023 for the third year running, with 63.6% female representation on the Board.
- Debra Crew rejoined the Board as Chief Executive and Executive Director on 8 June 2023 following the sad passing of Sir Ivan Menezes.
Board attendance
• During fiscal 23, there were seven scheduled meetings of the Board
which Directors attended either physically or remotely using video
conference facilities.
• Directors' attendance record at the last AGM, scheduled Board and
Board Committee meetings, for fiscal 23 is set out in the table
below. Attendance is expressed as the number of scheduled
ò
Male
ò
Directors of colour
ò
Female
ò
White European
Annual General Meeting
- This year's AGM was held on 6 October 2022 at etc.venues St Paul's, 200 Aldersgate, London.
- It was held as a hybrid meeting with over 130 people attending physically, including shareholders, proxies, corporate representatives and guests, and with the ability for others to attend remotely or by virtual means using an online platform.
- All Directors attended the AGM either physically or remotely.
- During the AGM, the Chief Executive gave a review of the performance of the company during fiscal 22, following which the Chairman took questions from shareholders which were responded to by the Chairman and other Directors.
- The vote procedure was carried out by way of poll as authorised by the Articles of Association. All resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting were passed.
Compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code
The Board considers that for the year ended 30 June 2023, Diageo has fully applied the Principles and complied with the Provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 (the Code) except for the pension alignment required under Provision 38, where full compliance was achieved from 1 January 2023 when company pension contributions for the then Chief Executive were aligned to that of the wider workforce as explained on page 143.
The table below details where key content on the compliance with the Code can be found in this report.
Board Leadership & Company Purpose
Composition, Succession and Evaluation
• Section 172 statement - page 6
• Leadership and experience - pages 100-103
•
Board of Directors - pages 100-103
•
Performance evaluation - page 113
•
2023 Governance at a glance - page 99
•
Nomination Committee report - pages 123-125
- Purpose, values and culture - page 114
- Board activities - page 109
Division of Responsibilities
Audit, Risk and Internal Controls
• Corporate governance structure and division of responsibilities - pages 106
•
Audit Committee report - pages 117-122
and 108
•
Board and committee attendance - page 99
Remuneration
•
Director independence - page 108
•
Remuneration Committee report - pages 126-153
meetings attended out of the number that each Director was eligible
or invited to attend.
Annual General
Board
Audit Committee
Nomination Committee
Remuneration
Meeting 2022
(maximum 7)
(maximum 5)
(maximum 6)
Committee
Javier Ferrán
ü
7/7
5/5(1)
6/6
7/7(1)
Debra Crew(2)
N/A
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/1(1)
Lavanya Chandrashekar
ü
6/6
5/5(1)
0/0
1/1(1)
Susan Kilsby
ü
7/7
5/5
6/6
7/7
Melissa Bethell
ü
7/7
4/5
6/6
7/7
Karen Blackett
ü
6/7
4/5
6/6
7/7
Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet
ü
6/7
4/5
6/6
7/7
Sir John Manzoni
ü
7/7
5/5
6/6
7/7
Lady Mendelsohn
ü
7/7
5/5
6/6
6/7
Alan Stewart
ü
7/7
5/5
6/6
7/7
Ireena Vittal
ü
7/7
4/5
6/6
7/7
Former Directors
Sir Ivan Menezes(3)
ü
5/6
2/5(1)
4/5(1)
4/6(1)
- Attended by invitation.
- Appointed to the Board on 8 June 2023.
- Ceased being a director on 6 June 2023.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Leadership and experience
1
2
3
4
5
6
1. Javier Ferrán
N
Chairman
Nationality: Spanish
Appointed: Chairman and Chairman of the Nomination Committee: January 2017 (Appointed Chairman Designate and Non-Executive Director: July 2016)
Key strengths: Brings extensive board-level experience from the drinks and consumer products industry, including at chief executive level, and has a wealth of experience in consumer goods through his venture capital activities to draw from in his role as Chairman and leader of the Board
Current external appointments: Chairman, International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.; Senior Advisor and chairman of investee company board, BlackRock Long Term Private Capital
Previous relevant experience: Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director, Associated British Foods plc; Non-Executive Director, Coca-Cola European Partners plc; Member, Advisory Board of ESADE Business School; President and CEO, Bacardi Limited; Non-Executive Director, SABMiller plc
2. Debra Crew
E
Chief Executive
Nationality: American
Appointed: Chief Executive and Executive Director: June 2023
Key strengths: Has broad experience in various consumer products sectors at board, chief executive and management leadership levels, as well as over four years' experience in non-executive and executive roles at Diageo
Current external appointments: Non-Executive Director, Stanley, Black & Decker, Inc.
Previous Diageo roles: Chief Operating Officer; President, North America; Non-Executive Director, Diageo plc
Previous relevant experience: Non-Executive Director, Newell Brands, Mondelēz International Inc.; President and CEO, Reynolds American, Inc; President, PepsiCo North America Nutrition, PepsiCo Americas Beverages, Western Europe Region; various positions with Kraft Foods, Nestlé, S.A., and Mars
3. Lavanya Chandrashekar
E
Chief Financial Officer
Nationality: American
Appointed: Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director: July 2021
Key strengths: Brings broad financial expertise, commercial skills and strong consumer goods experience to manage the group's affairs relating to financial controls, accounting, tax, treasury and investor relations
Previous Diageo roles: Chief Financial Officer, Diageo North America and Global Head of Investor Relations
Previous relevant experience: Vice President Finance, Global Cost Leadership and Supply Chain, Mondelēz International; VP Finance, North America, Mondelēz International; VP Finance, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mondelēz International; various senior finance roles at Procter & Gamble
4. Susan Kilsby
A N R
Senior Independent Director
Nationality: American/British
Appointed: Senior Independent Director: October 2019 (Appointed Non-
Executive Director: April 2018 and Chairman of the Remuneration
Committee: January 2019)
Key strengths: Brings wide-ranging corporate governance and board level experience across a number of industries, including a consumer goods sector focus, with particular expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and transaction advisory work
Current external appointments: Non-Executive Chair, Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc.; Non-Executive Director, Unilever PLC, NHS England; Member, the Takeover Panel
Previous relevant experience: Senior Independent Director and Chair of Remuneration Committee, BHP Group Plc, BHP Group Limited; Senior Independent Director, BBA Aviation plc; Chairman, Shire plc; Chairman, Mergers and Acquisitions EMEA, Credit Suisse; Senior Advisor, Credit Suisse; Non-Executive Director, Goldman Sachs International, Keurig Green Mountain, L'Occitane International, Coca-Cola HBC
5. Melissa Bethell
A N R
Non-Executive Director
Nationality: American/British
Appointed: Non-Executive Director: June 2020
Key strengths: Has extensive international corporate and financial experience, including in relation to private equity, financial sectors, strategic consultancy and advisory services, as well as having strong non- executive experience at board and committee levels across a range of industries, including retail, consumer goods and financial services
Current external appointments: Non-Executive Director, Tesco PLC, Exor N.V.; Chair, Ocean Outdoor Limited; Senior Advisor, Atairos
Previous relevant experience: Managing Director and Senior Advisor, Private Equity, Bain Capital; Non-Executive Director, Atento S.A., Worldpay plc, Samsonite S.A.
6. Karen Blackett
A N R
Non-Executive Director
Nationality: British
Appointed: Non-Executive Director: June 2022
Key strengths: Brings expertise in marketing, media and the creative industries, as well as broad experience in public policy and strategic initiatives through a number of different government, industry and public bodies
Current external appointments: UK President, WPP plc; Chancellor, University of Portsmouth; Founding Trustee, BEO (Black Equity Organisation); Non-Executive Director, Creative UK, Non-Executive Director, The Pipeline
Previous relevant experience: UK Race Equality Business Champion, HM Government; Business Ambassador, Department for International Trade, HM Government; Chairwoman, MediaCom UK & Ireland; Chief Executive Officer, GroupM UK; Chief Executive Officer, MediaCom UK; Chief Operations Officer, MediaCom EMEA; Marketing Director, MediaCom; UK Country Manager, WPP plc
Board committees
N
Nomination Committee
A Audit Committee
R
Remuneration Committee
E Executive Committee
Chairman of the committee
BOARD OF DIRECTORS c o n t i n u e d
7
8
9
10
11
7. Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet
A N R
Non-Executive Director
Nationality: French
Appointed: Non-Executive Director: January 2021
Key strengths: Brings strong experience and expertise in the luxury consumer goods sector, having spent her career in the industry working in a number of international markets, including developed and emerging markets, and as a former CEO in the premium drinks industry
Current external appointments: Non-Executive Director, Lead Independent Director and Chair of Governance Committee, Danone S.A.; Non- Executive Director, Acné Studios A.B., Agrolimen S.A., Nextstage S.C.A., Jacobs Holding AG; Vice Chairman, Sofisport
Previous relevant experience: Chief Executive Officer, Rémy Cointreau S.A.; President and CEO for the Americas, Louis Vuitton, LVMH Group; President and CEO for North America, Louis Vuitton, LVMH Group; President South Europe, Louis Vuitton, LVMH Group; President and CEO, Louis Vuitton Taiwan, LVMH Group; President, Luxury Product Division for the USA, L'Oréal Group
8. Sir John Manzoni
A N R
Non-Executive Director
Nationality: British
Appointed: Non-Executive Director: October 2020
Key strengths: Has strong commercial executive experience as a former CEO in the energy sector and non-executive board level experience, including in the alcoholic beverage industry, as well as more recent expertise in public policy and government affairs
Current external appointments: Chairman, SSE plc; Chairman, Atomic Weapons Establishment; Non-Executive Director, KBR Inc.
Previous relevant experience: Chief Executive of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Office, HM Government; President and Chief Executive Officer, Talisman Energy; Chief Executive, Refining & Marketing, BP p.l.c.; Chief Executive, Gas & Power, BP p.l.c.; Non-Executive Director, SABMiller plc
9. Lady Mendelsohn
A N R
Non-Executive Director
Nationality: British
Appointed: Non-Executive Director: September 2014
Key strengths: Has specialist knowledge and understanding of consumer- facing emerging technologies, privacy and data issues, as well as wide experience of board and committee level appointments across diverse commercial, governmental and charitable institutions, as well as advisory roles in advertising and production of consumer goods
Current external appointments: Head of the Global Business Group, Meta Platforms Inc.; Co-President, Norwood; Member, Mayor's Business Advisory Board; Chair, Follicular Lymphoma Foundation
Previous relevant experience: Executive Chairman, Karmarama; Deputy Chairman, Grey London; Board Director, BBH, Fragrance Foundation; President, Institute of Practitioners in Advertising; Director, Women's Prize for Fiction; Co-Chair, Creative Industries Council; Member, HMG Industrial Strategy Council; Board Member, CEW; Trustee, White Ribbon Alliance; Chair, Corporate Board, Women's Aid
10. Alan Stewart
A N R
Non-Executive Director
Nationality: British
Appointed: Non-Executive Director: September 2014 (Appointed Chairman
of the Audit Committee: January 2017)
Key strengths: Has a strong background in financial, investment banking and commercial matters, with particular expertise in consumer retail industries, as well as board and committee level experience at industry institutions
Current external appointments: Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC; Non-Executive Director and Chair of Audit Committee, Burberry Group plc
Previous relevant experience: Chief Financial Officer, Tesco PLC; Non- Executive Director, Tesco Bank; Chief Financial Officer, Marks & Spencer Group plc, AWAS; Non-Executive Director, Games Workshop plc; Group Finance Director, WH Smith PLC; Chief Executive, Thomas Cook UK
11. Ireena Vittal
A N R
Non-Executive Director
Nationality: Indian
Appointed: Non-Executive Director: October 2020
Key strengths: Brings a wealth of FMCG experience from a career in executive consulting with a focus on consumer sectors and emerging markets, including India, as well as broad experience in non-executive board roles in the UK and India
Current external appointments: Non-Executive Director, Compass Group PLC; Non-Executive and Lead Independent Director, Godrej Consumer Products Limited; Non-Executive Director, Asian Paints Limited
Previous relevant experience: Head of Marketing and Sales, Hutchinson Max Telecom; Partner, McKinsey and Company; Non-Executive Director, Wipro Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Titan Company Limited, Tata Global Beverages Limited, Tata Industries, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
Board committees
N
Nomination Committee
A Audit Committee
R
Remuneration Committee
E Executive Committee
Chairman of the committee
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Expertise and diversity
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Debra Crew and Lavanya Chandrashekar are also members of the Executive Committee.
Their biographies can be found on page 101.
10
11
1. Ewan Andrew
President, Global Supply Chain & Procurement and Chief Sustainability Officer
Nationality: British
Appointed: September 2019
Previous Diageo roles: Supply Director, International Supply Centre; Senior Vice President, Supply Chain & Procurement, Latin America and Caribbean; Senior Vice President Manufacturing & Distilling, North America; various supply chain, operational management and procurement roles
Current external appointments: Member, Scotch Whisky Association Council, Scottish Business Climate Collaboration Board, One Planet Business for Biodiversity Board
2. Soraya Benchikh
President, Europe
Nationality: French
Appointed: January 2023
Previous Diageo roles: Managing Director, Northern Europe
Previous relevant experience: Brand CEO and Area Director, East and Southern Africa, President, France and Regional Finance Director, Europe, British American Tobacco
3. Alvaro Cardenas
President, Latin America and Caribbean
Nationality: Colombian
Appointed: January 2021
Previous Diageo roles: Managing Director, Andean Region; Director, End- to-End Global Commercial Processes; Finance Director, South East Asia Region, PUB (Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil) Region, Andean Region, Colombia
4. Cristina Diezhandino
Chief Marketing Officer
Nationality: Spanish
Appointed: July 2020
Previous Diageo roles: Global Category Director, Scotch & Managing Director, Reserve Brands; Managing Director, Caribbean and Central America; Marketing & Innovation Director, Diageo Africa; Category Director, Scotch Portfolio & Gins; Global Brand Director, Johnnie Walker
Previous relevant experience: Corporate Marketing Director, Allied Domecq Spain; marketing roles, Unilever HPC US, UK and Spain
5. Daniel Mobley
Global Corporate Relations Director
Nationality: British
Appointed: June 2017
Previous Diageo roles: Corporate Relations Director, Europe
Previous relevant experience: Regional Head of Corporate Affairs, India & South Asia, Regional Head of Corporate Affairs, Africa, Group Head of Government Relations, Standard Chartered; extensive government experience including in HM Treasury and Foreign & Commonwealth Office
6. Hina Nagarajan
Managing Director and CEO of United Spirits Limited
Nationality: Indian
Appointed: July 2021
Previous Diageo roles: CEO-Designate, United Spirits Limited; Managing Director, Africa Regional Markets
Previous relevant experience: Managing Director, China & SVP North Asia, Reckitt Benckiser; General Manager, Malaysia & Singapore, Reckitt Benckiser; CEO & MD Mary Kay India; senior marketing and general management roles, ICI Paints India and Nestlé India
7. Dayalan Nayager
President, Africa
Nationality: South African/British
Appointed: July 2022
Previous Diageo roles: Managing Director, Great Britain and Justerini & Brooks, Ireland and France, Global Travel; Regional Director, Global Travel Europe; Commercial Director, South Africa; Customer Marketing Director, South Africa; Key Account Director, South Africa
Previous relevant experience: Various positions, Heinz, Mars and Pick n Pay Retailers
8. John O'Keeffe
President, Asia Pacific & Global Travel
Nationality: Irish
Appointed: July 2015
Previous Diageo roles: President, Africa & Beer; CEO and Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria; Global Head, Innovation; Global Head, Beer and Baileys; Managing Director, Russia and Eastern Europe; various management and marketing positions
9. Louise Prashad
Chief HR Officer
Nationality: British
Appointed: January 2022
Previous Diageo roles: Global Talent Director; Talent Director, Africa; HR Director, Europe, West Latin America and Caribbean, Global Functions
Previous relevant experience: various HR roles, Stakis Group and Hilton Hotels
10. Claudia Schubert
President, North America
Nationality: American
Appointed: October 2022
Previous Diageo roles: President, US Spirits and Canada; General Manager, Continental Europe; President, US Controls States and Canada; President, Diageo Chateau & Estate Wines
Previous relevant experience: Boston Consulting Group
11. Tom Shropshire
General Counsel & Company Secretary
Nationality: American/British
Appointed: July 2021
Current external appointments: Member of the Court (Non-Executive Director), The Bank of England; Trustee, New York University School of Law; Member of the Steering Committee, The Parker Review; Trustee, Charity Projects Limited (Comic Relief); Director, Comic Relief Limited
Previous relevant experience: Partner & Global US Practice Head, Linklaters LLP
