Diageo has launched a new digital Consumer Information Platform (CIP) in Europe which can be accessed via a QR code on labels across a range of our leading global spirits brands in the continent, including Tanqueray, Gordon's, Johnnie Walker Red Label, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Captain Morgan and Baileys

When a consumer scans the QR code with their smartphone, they will be taken to a simple ingredient list and full nutritional information table per standard drink (30ml) and per 100ml.

This information is available in 22 languages geo-localised to their location. Where required by local legislation, recycling and sustainability information is also provided on the platform.

Rachael Robertson, Global Director of Government Policy and Public Affairs, said:

"Diageo is proud to be the long-standing leader in providing consumer information to help people make informed choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. The Consumer Information Platform is the next stage in our commitment and ensures that consumers across Europe have all the information they need in their local language to make educated choices when deciding to enjoy our brands."