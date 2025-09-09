Jefferies confirms its buy recommendation on Diageo shares, along with its target price of 2,400 pence.



After a meeting the interim CEO, we see several opportunities for improvement and expansion of growth sources, as well as solid cash flow and EBIT prospects, the analyst said.



With the debate overly focused on cyclical and structural factors, the market may not be paying enough attention to the company's new medium-term growth opportunities, Jefferies adds.