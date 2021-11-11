Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo North America Commemorates Veterans Day with Care Packing Event Honoring Military Troops

11/11/2021 | 01:17pm EST
Diageo North America hosted its sixth annual Military Service Appreciation Day event where hundreds of employees across the country virtually designed and assembled more than 10,000 care packages for military troops serving overseas and in domestic military bases. This initiative contributed to Crown Royal's Purple Bag Project, which donates essentials and personal care items with handwritten notes in the brand's signature purple bags as a beacon of gratitude and generosity - the brand celebrated the packing of its one millionth purple bag in 2020.

In addition to this year's packing efforts, the event featured a virtual fireside chat with Debra Crew, President of Diageo North America and US Army Veteran, and special guest Antonio M. Taguba, retired Major General of the US Army. Representatives from the company's business resource group 'Veterans and Friends of Veterans' and community partners - including Packages From Home, iPads for Soldiers, Buffalo Soldiers and the Kappa Epsilon Psi (KEΨ) Military Sorority- joined the occasion to honor those who served the country.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 18:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 13 766 M 18 432 M 18 432 M
Net income 2022 3 046 M 4 078 M 4 078 M
Net Debt 2022 12 603 M 16 875 M 16 875 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 87 112 M 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
EV / Sales 2023 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 90,9%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC30.85%117 489
PERNOD RICARD30.74%61 692
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-8.72%33 863
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%13 665
RÉMY COINTREAU16.94%10 223
EMPERADOR INC.80.00%5 706