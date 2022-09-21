Advanced search
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
3801.00 GBX   +1.27%
02:44pDiageo North America Named to the Top 10 Best Companies for 2022
BU
03:29aLondon stocks slip with focus on Fed decision
RE
09/14HSBC Maintains Diageo's Buy Rating, Lifts PT
MT
Diageo North America Named to the Top 10 Best Companies for 2022

09/21/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Championing Inclusion and Diversity is central to our Performance Ambition, and this means supporting our employees in every aspect of their wellbeing and family life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005923/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), part of EAB, announced its list of 2022 100 Best Companies, including Diageo North America in its Top 10. This is Diageo’s 13th year to be included in this list. Diageo was recognized for its ground-breaking, gender neutral parental leave program, its market-leading Menopause Guidelines, and our increased mental health benefits for employees.

In addition to this honor, Diageo North America has been recognized by Seramount as a Top Company for Executive Women, a 2022 Best Company for Multicultural Women and a 2022 Best Companies for Dads.

“We are committed to having market leading policies and practices that support all our people and help them thrive,” said Laura Watt, EVP, Human Resources, Diageo North America. “As part of this commitment, we are nurturing a forward-thinking culture with progressive programs on parental leave, multicultural hiring and advancement, and a focus on mental health and wellbeing.”

Core to the company’s Society 2030 10-year ESG action plan, Diageo believes the most inclusive and diverse culture makes for a better business and a better world; so Diageo will champion inclusion and diversity across its business, with its partners and communities, celebrating diversity and helping to shape a more tolerant society.

Diageo aims to create an environment within its business where every individual feels a sense of belonging and can thrive and contribute to their fullest.

About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and its their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Seramount
Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with over 450 of the most iconic companies in the world, we’ve built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. We meet each client’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at www.seramount.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 17 081 M 19 480 M 19 480 M
Net income 2023 3 861 M 4 403 M 4 403 M
Net Debt 2023 14 565 M 16 610 M 16 610 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 85 468 M 97 469 M 97 469 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,86x
EV / Sales 2024 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 28 558
Free-Float 91,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3 753,50 GBX
Average target price 4 273,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-7.00%97 469
PERNOD RICARD-12.70%47 876
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.54%34 371
THAI BEVERAGE-4.55%11 222
RÉMY COINTREAU-18.22%8 923
EMPERADOR INC.-0.48%5 652