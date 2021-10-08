Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo : North America honors top performing partners at 11th Annual Supplier Awards

10/08/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

During the virtual 2021 Supplier Awards, Diageo recognized 14 partners in nine categories. These companies have demonstrated resilience and dedication to Diageo's business, and have driven value for the company by delivering outstanding quality, innovation, service and performance.

Diageo North America's 2021 Supplier Awards winners:

Supplier of the Year:

Hub Folding Box (Mansfield, MA)

Special Project Champions:

The Spearhead Group (Yardley, PA) & The MIXX (New York, NY)

Diversity Excellence:

TBM & Associates (Newport Beach, CA) & Clennon Electric, Inc. (Wilmington, IL)

Value Creation:

Hunter (New York, NY)

Breakthrough Performance:

Willis Towers Watson (Stamford, CT)

Breakthrough Collaboration: 

MKTG (New York, NY) & Pratt Industries (Conyers, GA)

Service Excellence: 

Gavilon Grain (Omaha, NE) & NVE Experience Agency (New York, NY & West Hollywood, CA)

Quality Excellence: 

Ardagh Glass (Fishers, IN) & Grain Processing Corp (Muscatine, IA)

Innovation Excellence: 

CCL Industries (Sioux Falls, SD)

Category Descriptions:

Supplier of the Year: Collaborative and proactive, this partner has driven value for Diageo by providing superior quality, service, innovation, and value - delivered overall stellar performance. Award criteria includes outstanding industry performance, social responsibility, and commitment to safety, environmental awareness and sustainability.

Special Projects Champion: These partners have made a substantial, positive impact on one or more Diageo brands or critical projects, and demonstrated leadership by initiating and propelling new and creative project ideas on time, on budget, and through proactive risk and opportunity identification.

Diversity Excellence: These suppliers are diverse enterprises that have exemplified outstanding performance in execution and value creation. These supply partners have demonstrated flexibility to align with continuously changing requirements and exemplifies Diageo's mission to expand opportunities for diverse supplier enterprises.

Value Creation: This supplier has demonstrated the deepest commitment to Diageo's continuous improvement culture while driving year over year cost reductions and overall value. This partner also helps Diageo create and maintain value creation through reliable performance, understanding of business needs and dedication to driving joint value.

Breakthrough Performance: This supplier has successfully overcome challenging performance goals by delivering outstanding and measurable improvements in service, quality, and value.

Breakthrough Collaboration: This supplier has demonstrated a deep commitment to proactively identifying risks and opportunities in collaboration with key stakeholders across the business, while exhibiting exceptional communications capabilities and fostering an environment of teamwork.

Service Excellence: These partners have exceeded expectations in flexibility and responsiveness to meet changing supply chain requirements. They have also demonstrated a firm understanding of Diageo business needs and successfully delivered finished goods and/or services on time, in full, and as ordered.

Quality Excellence: This supplier has demonstrated outstanding quality of the goods and/or services to Diageo. Award criteria includes the supplier's contributions to capability improvements, root cause problem solving, and Six Sigma methodology to create and sustain zero-defect processes and supply chains.

Innovation Excellence: This partner has demonstrated brilliant execution with new Diageo innovations and product offerings. Partnering closely with Diageo on special projects, this supplier has provided breakthrough performance and speed to market despite demanding timelines and changing requirements. Award criteria includes the supplier's impact on Diageo's ability to achieve sales growth and market share gain.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIAGEO PLC
09:12aDIAGEO : North America honors top performing partners at 11th Annual Supplier Awards
PU
10/07DIAGEO : Europe, Global Brand Teams, Global Travel & Brand Homes Supplier and Agency Award..
PU
10/07FTSE 100 Falls Short on Diversity at the Top With Just Eight Female CEOs, Report Says -..
DJ
10/06Kenya's EABL says to raise 11 billion shillings via medium term note
RE
10/04DIAGEO : Celebrating diversity globally with 5th INC Week at Diageo
PU
10/04DIAGEO : Credit Suisse Raises Diageo, PT Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10/04DIAGEO : Citigroup Boosts Diageo PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/04DIAGEO : Johnnie Walker launches new Keep Walking campaign to get the world moving again
PU
10/04DIAGEO : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
10/01DIAGEO : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIAGEO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 721 M 18 720 M 18 720 M
Net income 2022 3 020 M 4 121 M 4 121 M
Net Debt 2022 12 579 M 17 163 M 17 163 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 82 235 M 112 B 112 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3 551,50 GBX
Average target price 3 828,84 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC23.40%112 079
PERNOD RICARD25.96%59 581
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-14.92%31 901
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.16%12 487
RÉMY COINTREAU12.15%9 831
EMPERADOR INC.81.98%5 727