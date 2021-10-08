Diageo : North America honors top performing partners at 11th Annual Supplier Awards

During the virtual 2021 Supplier Awards, Diageo recognized 14 partners in nine categories. These companies have demonstrated resilience and dedication to Diageo's business, and have driven value for the company by delivering outstanding quality, innovation, service and performance.

Diageo North America's 2021 Supplier Awards winners:

Supplier of the Year:

Hub Folding Box (Mansfield, MA)

Special Project Champions:

The Spearhead Group (Yardley, PA) & The MIXX (New York, NY)

Diversity Excellence:

TBM & Associates (Newport Beach, CA) & Clennon Electric, Inc. (Wilmington, IL)

Value Creation:

Hunter (New York, NY)

Breakthrough Performance:

Willis Towers Watson (Stamford, CT)

Breakthrough Collaboration:

MKTG (New York, NY) & Pratt Industries (Conyers, GA)

Service Excellence:

Gavilon Grain (Omaha, NE) & NVE Experience Agency (New York, NY & West Hollywood, CA)

Quality Excellence:

Ardagh Glass (Fishers, IN) & Grain Processing Corp (Muscatine, IA)

Innovation Excellence:

CCL Industries (Sioux Falls, SD)

Category Descriptions:

Supplier of the Year: Collaborative and proactive, this partner has driven value for Diageo by providing superior quality, service, innovation, and value - delivered overall stellar performance. Award criteria includes outstanding industry performance, social responsibility, and commitment to safety, environmental awareness and sustainability.

Special Projects Champion: These partners have made a substantial, positive impact on one or more Diageo brands or critical projects, and demonstrated leadership by initiating and propelling new and creative project ideas on time, on budget, and through proactive risk and opportunity identification.

Diversity Excellence: These suppliers are diverse enterprises that have exemplified outstanding performance in execution and value creation. These supply partners have demonstrated flexibility to align with continuously changing requirements and exemplifies Diageo's mission to expand opportunities for diverse supplier enterprises.

Value Creation: This supplier has demonstrated the deepest commitment to Diageo's continuous improvement culture while driving year over year cost reductions and overall value. This partner also helps Diageo create and maintain value creation through reliable performance, understanding of business needs and dedication to driving joint value.

Breakthrough Performance: This supplier has successfully overcome challenging performance goals by delivering outstanding and measurable improvements in service, quality, and value.

Breakthrough Collaboration: This supplier has demonstrated a deep commitment to proactively identifying risks and opportunities in collaboration with key stakeholders across the business, while exhibiting exceptional communications capabilities and fostering an environment of teamwork.

Service Excellence: These partners have exceeded expectations in flexibility and responsiveness to meet changing supply chain requirements. They have also demonstrated a firm understanding of Diageo business needs and successfully delivered finished goods and/or services on time, in full, and as ordered.

Quality Excellence: This supplier has demonstrated outstanding quality of the goods and/or services to Diageo. Award criteria includes the supplier's contributions to capability improvements, root cause problem solving, and Six Sigma methodology to create and sustain zero-defect processes and supply chains.