Diageo : Report of Foreign Issuer

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of September 2020 Commission File Number: 001-10691 DIAGEO plc (Translation of registrant's name into English) Lakeside Drive, Park Royal, London NW10 7HQ (Address of principal executive offices) List identifying information required to be furnished by Diageo plc pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of The Securities Exchange Act 1934 1 - 30 September 2020 Information Required by/when Public Announcements/Press The Stock Exchange, London Announcement Announcement Total Voting Rights Director/PDMR Shareholding 01 September 2020 02 September 2020 Announcement Announcement Director/PDMR Shareholding Director/PDMR Shareholding 04 September 2020 07 September 2020 Announcement Announcement Director/PDMR Shareholding Director/PDMR Shareholding 08 September 2020 09 September 2020 Announcement Director/PDMR Shareholding Announcement 10 September 2020 Director/PDMR Shareholding Announcement 10 September 2020 Director/PDMR Shareholding Announcement 14 September 2020 Director/PDMR Shareholding 17 September 2020 Announcement Diageo launches and prices Euro and Sterling bonds Announcement

24 September 2020 Diageo issues trading commentary ahead of AGM 2020 28 September 2020 Announcement Publication of Final Terms 28 September 2020 Diageo PLC - Total Voting Rights Dated 01 September 2020 Diageo plc LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32 Total Voting Rights and Capital In conformity with Paragraph 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules and Article 15 of the Transparency Directive, Diageo plc (the "Company") would like to notify the market of the following: The Company's issued capital as at 31 August 2020 consisted of 2,561,990,004 Ordinary Shares of 28 101/108 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. 224,480,496 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury, in respect of which, voting rights were not exercised. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 2,337,509,508 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules. James Edmunds Deputy Company Secretary 1 September 2020 Diageo PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding Dated 02 September 2020 Diageo plc LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32 Director/PDMR Shareholding On 1 September 2020, an award over Ordinary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan was released to Samuel Fischer. The notification below, which has been made in accordance with the requirement of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details. James Edmunds Deputy Company Secretary 2 September 2020 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Samuel Fischer 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Member of the Executive Committee b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Diageo plc b) LEI 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence instrument GB0002374006 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Release of award over Ordinary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 13,752 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume- Price e) Date of transaction 2020-09-01 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Diageo PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding Dated 04 September 2020 Diageo plc LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32 Director/PDMR Shareholding On 3 September 2020, the following awards were granted to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities over either Ordinary Shares or American Depositary Shares as follows: options under the Diageo plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan which are exercisable between 3 September 2023 and 2 September 2030, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions. conditional awards in the form of Restricted Stock Units under the Diageo plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan which will vest on 3 September 2023, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions. conditional awards in the form of Restricted Stock Units under the Diageo Exceptional Stock Award Plan which will vest on 3 September 2023. The notifications below, which have been made in accordance with the requirement of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details. James Edmunds Deputy Company Secretary 4 September 2020 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ivan Menezes 2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief Executive b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diageo plc b) LEI 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial American Depositary Shares instrument US25243Q2057 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Grant of unapproved options, which are subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, over American Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan 2. Grant of conditional award, which is subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, in the form of Restricted Stock Units over American Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. $133.88 43,377 2. Nil 43,377 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume- Price e) Date of transaction 2020-09-03 f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kathryn Mikells 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diageo plc b) LEI 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial American Depositary Shares instrument US25243Q2057 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Grant of unapproved options, which are subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, over American Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan 2. Grant of conditional award, which is subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, in the form of Restricted Stock Units over American Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

