Diageo : Report of Foreign Issuer

10/01/2020 | 09:15am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of September 2020

Commission File Number: 001-10691

DIAGEO plc

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Lakeside Drive, Park Royal, London NW10 7HQ

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F XForm 40-F

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

List identifying information required to be furnished

by Diageo plc pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of

The Securities Exchange Act 1934

1 - 30 September 2020

Information

Required by/when

Public Announcements/Press

The Stock Exchange, London

Announcement

Announcement

Total Voting Rights

Director/PDMR Shareholding

01 September 2020

02 September 2020

Announcement

Announcement

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

04 September 2020

07 September 2020

Announcement

Announcement

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

08 September 2020

09 September 2020

Announcement

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Announcement

10 September 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Announcement

10 September 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Announcement

14 September 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 September 2020

Announcement

Diageo launches and prices Euro and Sterling bonds

Announcement

24 September 2020

Diageo issues trading commentary ahead of AGM 2020

28 September 2020

Announcement

Publication of Final Terms

28 September 2020

Diageo PLC - Total Voting Rights

Dated 01 September 2020

Diageo plc

LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Paragraph 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules and Article 15 of the Transparency Directive, Diageo plc (the "Company") would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued capital as at 31 August 2020 consisted of 2,561,990,004 Ordinary Shares of 28 101/108 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. 224,480,496 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury, in respect of which, voting rights were not exercised.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 2,337,509,508 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules.

James Edmunds

Deputy Company Secretary

1 September 2020

Diageo PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dated 02 September 2020

Diageo plc

LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 1 September 2020, an award over Ordinary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan was released to Samuel Fischer.

The notification below, which has been made in accordance with the requirement of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.

James Edmunds

Deputy Company Secretary

2 September 2020

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Samuel Fischer

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Member of the Executive Committee

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Diageo plc

b)

LEI

213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence

instrument

GB0002374006

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Release of award over Ordinary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

13,752

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume- Price

e)

Date of transaction

2020-09-01

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Diageo PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dated 04 September 2020

Diageo plc

LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 3 September 2020, the following awards were granted to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities over either Ordinary Shares or American Depositary Shares as follows:

  1. options under the Diageo plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan which are exercisable between 3 September 2023 and 2 September 2030, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions.
  2. conditional awards in the form of Restricted Stock Units under the Diageo plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan which will vest on 3 September 2023, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions.
  3. conditional awards in the form of Restricted Stock Units under the Diageo Exceptional Stock Award Plan which will vest on 3 September 2023. The notifications below, which have been made in accordance with the requirement of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.

James Edmunds

Deputy Company Secretary

4 September 2020

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ivan Menezes

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Diageo plc

b)

LEI

213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

American Depositary Shares

instrument

US25243Q2057

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

1.

Grant of unapproved options, which are subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, over American

Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

2.

Grant of conditional award, which is subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, in the form of Restricted

Stock Units over American Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

$133.88

43,377

2.

Nil

43,377

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume- Price

e)

Date of transaction

2020-09-03

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kathryn Mikells

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Diageo plc

b)

LEI

213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

American Depositary Shares

instrument

US25243Q2057

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

1.

Grant of unapproved options, which are subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, over American

Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

2.

Grant of conditional award, which is subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, in the form of Restricted

Stock Units over American Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 13:14:02 UTC
