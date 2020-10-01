Diageo : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of September 2020
Commission File Number: 001-10691
DIAGEO plc
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
Lakeside Drive, Park Royal, London NW10 7HQ
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F XForm 40-F
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
|
List identifying information required to be furnished
|
by Diageo plc pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of
|
|
The Securities Exchange Act 1934
|
|
1 - 30 September 2020
|
Information
|
Required by/when
|
Public Announcements/Press
|
The Stock Exchange, London
|
Announcement
|
Announcement
|
Total Voting Rights
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
01 September 2020
|
02 September 2020
|
Announcement
|
Announcement
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
04 September 2020
|
07 September 2020
|
Announcement
|
Announcement
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
08 September 2020
|
09 September 2020
|
Announcement
|
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Announcement
|
10 September 2020
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Announcement
|
10 September 2020
|
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Announcement
|
14 September 2020
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
|
17 September 2020
|
Announcement
|
|
Diageo launches and prices Euro and Sterling bonds
|
Announcement
|
24 September 2020
|
Diageo issues trading commentary ahead of AGM 2020
|
|
28 September 2020
|
Announcement
|
|
Publication of Final Terms
|
|
28 September 2020
|
|
Diageo PLC - Total Voting Rights
|
|
Dated 01 September 2020
|
|
Diageo plc
|
|
LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32
|
|
Total Voting Rights and Capital
|
In conformity with Paragraph 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules and Article 15 of the Transparency Directive, Diageo plc (the "Company") would like to notify the market of the following:
The Company's issued capital as at 31 August 2020 consisted of 2,561,990,004 Ordinary Shares of 28 101/108 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. 224,480,496 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury, in respect of which, voting rights were not exercised.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 2,337,509,508 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules.
James Edmunds
Deputy Company Secretary
1 September 2020
Diageo PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Dated 02 September 2020
Diageo plc
LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32
Director/PDMR Shareholding
On 1 September 2020, an award over Ordinary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan was released to Samuel Fischer.
The notification below, which has been made in accordance with the requirement of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.
James Edmunds
Deputy Company Secretary
2 September 2020
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
2. Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Member of the Executive Committee
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Diageo plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence
|
|
|
instrument
|
GB0002374006
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Release of award over Ordinary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
13,752
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of transaction
|
2020-09-01
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
Diageo PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Dated 04 September 2020
Diageo plc
LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32
Director/PDMR Shareholding
On 3 September 2020, the following awards were granted to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities over either Ordinary Shares or American Depositary Shares as follows:
-
options under the Diageo plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan which are exercisable between 3 September 2023 and 2 September 2030, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions.
-
conditional awards in the form of Restricted Stock Units under the Diageo plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan which will vest on 3 September 2023, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions.
-
conditional awards in the form of Restricted Stock Units under the Diageo Exceptional Stock Award Plan which will vest on 3 September 2023. The notifications below, which have been made in accordance with the requirement of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.
James Edmunds
Deputy Company Secretary
4 September 2020
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
2. Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Executive
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Diageo plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
American Depositary Shares
|
|
|
instrument
|
US25243Q2057
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1.
|
Grant of unapproved options, which are subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, over American
|
|
|
|
Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
|
|
|
2.
|
Grant of conditional award, which is subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, in the form of Restricted
|
|
|
|
Stock Units over American Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
$133.88
|
43,377
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
43,377
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of transaction
|
2020-09-03
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
2. Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Diageo plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
American Depositary Shares
|
|
instrument
|
US25243Q2057
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1.
|
Grant of unapproved options, which are subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, over American
|
|
|
|
Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
|
|
|
2.
|
Grant of conditional award, which is subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, in the form of Restricted
|
|
|
|
Stock Units over American Depositary Shares under the Diageo 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Diageo plc published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 13:14:02 UTC