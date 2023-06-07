Diageo Says Former CEO Ivan Menezes Has Died -- Update

By Joe Hoppe

Diageo said Wednesday that former Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes has died following a brief illness.

The London-based maker of Johnnie Walker scotch whisky, Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka said that Menezes was at the creation of Diageo and was with the company for more than 25 years. Menezes had been due to retire on June 30.

On Monday, the company had named Debra Crew as interim chief executive officer with immediate effect, ahead of her planned joining date as CEO in July 1. It said then Menezes was in hospital receiving treatment for medical conditions, including a stomach ulcer.

"We are truly privileged to have had the opportunity to work alongside such a thoughtful and passionate colleague and friend--a true gentleman. He has built an extraordinary legacy," Chairman Javier Ferran said

Menezes is credited with growing the business significantly since he became CEO in July 2013, with Diageo now selling around 200 brands in more than 180 markets. .

Menezes joined the group in 1997 through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan, having been strategy director at Guinness. After Diageo was created, he was then appointed group integration director, tasked with integrating a "merger of equals." He then held a number of senior positions in Diageo, serving as CEO from July 2013.

"During his decade as CEO, Ivan oversaw an outstanding period of change, growth and high performance. Diageo made huge strides towards his ambition that Diageo should become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected companies in the world," the company said.

