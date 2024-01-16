By Michael Susin

Diageo said it has reached an agreement with Sean "Diddy" Combs, after the rapper accused the group of racial discrimination and alleged it neglected his DeLeón brand.

The liquor maker--which owns Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray gin--said Tuesday that Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against the company with prejudice.

"Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns," it added.

