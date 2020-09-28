Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo plc    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : Spirits maker Diageo says U.S. business ahead of expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:35am EDT

London-based spirits maker Diageo said on Monday it has made a strong start to its fiscal year 2021, with its U.S. business performing ahead of expectations, as many countries ease their COVID-19 restrictions.

"Our outlook for the first half of fiscal 21 has improved since the year-end, reflecting the good start to the year, particularly for our US business," Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes said.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka said it continues to expect sequential improvement in organic net sales and operating profit compared to the second half of fiscal 2020, which ended on June 30. However, on a year-over-year basis, it expects lower sales and margin dilution compared to the first half of fiscal 2020.

The company's shares rose more than 5%.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIAGEO PLC
03:35aDIAGEO : Spirits maker Diageo says U.S. business ahead of expectations
RE
03:30aFTSE 100 gains on strong Chinese industrial profit data, HSBC boost
RE
02:32aDIAGEO : Says Outlook for 1st Half 2021 Has Improved After Strong Start to Year
DJ
09/25Social media deal earns advertisers' 'likes', but not yet all their dollars
RE
09/25U.S. imports surge as pandemic worries have retailers stockpiling
RE
09/24DIAGEO : launches and prices two-tranche 700 million of fixed rate Euro and £40..
PU
09/14DIAGEO : RECIPE Unlimited partners with Diageo Canada and Ketel One Vodka in sup..
AQ
09/08DIAGEO : Johnnie Walker Princes Street tourism investment back in its stride
AQ
09/07How to Navigate the Fog of Sustainable Investing -- Heard on the Street
DJ
09/02PERNOD RICARD : Needs a Return to More Convivial Times -- Heard on the Street
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 793 M 15 067 M 15 067 M
Net income 2021 2 628 M 3 357 M 3 357 M
Net Debt 2021 13 149 M 16 799 M 16 799 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 58 890 M 74 806 M 75 238 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 27 788
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 2 831,10 GBX
Last Close Price 2 521,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-21.22%74 806
PERNOD RICARD-16.97%40 269
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION10.21%34 481
THAI BEVERAGE-34.27%10 658
RÉMY COINTREAU36.53%8 659
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC12.28%3 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group