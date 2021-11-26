Log in
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/25 11:35:00 am
3912 GBX   +0.95%
02:29aDiageo Starts Next Tranche of Return to Capital Program
DJ
02:16aDiageo Launches Next Tranche Of $6 Billion Share Buyback
MT
11/25European shares bounce off 3-week lows as utilities rise
RE
Diageo Starts Next Tranche of Return to Capital Program

11/26/2021 | 02:29am EST
By Sabela Ojea

Diageo PLC said Friday that that it has started the next tranche of its return of capital program of up to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.99 billion) to shareholders by the end of June 2024.

The liquor maker--which owns Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray gin--said it has entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs International to enable it to buy back shares with a value of up to GBP550,000.

The non-discretionary agreement, which has started on Friday, will end no later than March 4, it added.

"The purpose of the repurchases is to reduce the share capital of Diageo and all shares repurchased under this agreement will be cancelled," the London-listed company said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 0228ET

Financials
Sales 2022 14 030 M 18 665 M 18 665 M
Net income 2022 3 109 M 4 136 M 4 136 M
Net Debt 2022 12 630 M 16 802 M 16 802 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 90 482 M 121 B 120 B
EV / Sales 2022 7,35x
EV / Sales 2023 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC35.93%120 555
PERNOD RICARD35.84%60 723
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-6.06%34 851
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.72%13 037
RÉMY COINTREAU39.20%10 412
EMPERADOR INC.76.24%5 540