    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
3825.50 GBX   -0.71%
Diageo Sustainable Solutions: how global partnerships are driving new approaches to sustainability, from grain to glass

08/26/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
As part of our 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' goals, we're committed to becoming sustainable by design - meaning we are always looking for new ideas and innovations to improve our approach to sustainability, from grain to glass. As part of this, our Diageo Sustainable Solutions (DSS) programme - born from our passion and experience in brewing and distilling - encourages innovators to share new ideas for growing brands and businesses sustainably, helping us to develop partnerships through the delivery of 'proof of concept' pilots, that advance technologies and practices that reduce our impacts.

In November 2021, we began working with EXXERGY, Ardagh and Dassault Systèmes, collaborating on a DSS pilot to develop a new coating which could enable the use of thinner glass for our bottles - without reducing strength. Through industry-first trials, both lab-based and virtual, we've been trialling this new coating technology to 'lightweight' our bottles. Virtual trials allow us to model, visualise and develop innovations using real-time digital representations of products and processes - reducing time, cost, energy and raw materials. Once we've successfully completed the virtual and lab trial, we will then test the thinner glass on our iconic Johnnie Walker bottles. Through this exciting collaboration, we hope to significantly reduce the raw materials needed to create a bottle, and to reduce the overall weight so less carbon is used to transport our bottles.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 17:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 16 917 M 19 928 M 19 928 M
Net income 2023 3 816 M 4 496 M 4 496 M
Net Debt 2023 14 567 M 17 160 M 17 160 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 87 698 M 104 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2023 6,04x
EV / Sales 2024 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 28 558
Free-Float 91,0%
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-4.53%103 632
PERNOD RICARD-9.57%49 473
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION6.45%36 758
THAI BEVERAGE-1.52%11 748
RÉMY COINTREAU-8.64%9 963
EMPERADOR INC.-3.61%5 627