  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 11:35:09 am EDT
3643.50 GBX   +0.14%
02:28pDIAGEO : USL signs sale and franchise agreements for select Popular brands with Inbrew
PU
04:40aDIAGEO : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/23DIAGEO : Black, Latino, and Native American organizations form a consortium to address alcohol-related harm in the U.S.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo : USL signs sale and franchise agreements for select Popular brands with Inbrew

05/27/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
Bengaluru, 27 May 2022: Following the strategic review of selected Popular brands of United Spirits Limited ("USL"), announced on 23 February 2021, the Board of Directors of USL today approved the sale and franchising of selected brands to Inbrew Beverages Pvt Limited ("Inbrew"). The transaction does not include the McDowell's or Director's Special brands, which will be retained by USL.

USL and Inbrew have executed definitive agreements for the sale of the entire business undertaking associated with 32 brands, including iconic brands Haywards, Old Tavern, White-Mischief, Honey Bee, Green Label and Romanov, for a total cash consideration of approximately INR 8,200 million, subject to customary adjustments. The sale portfolio covers the entire business undertaking associated with the 32 brands set out below, including the related contracts, permits, intellectual property rights, associated employees, and a manufacturing facility. In addition to the above, USL and Inbrew have entered into a 5-year franchise arrangement for 11 other brands, including Bagpiper. USL has also granted Inbrew a right, subject to certain conditions, to convert the fixed term franchise arrangement into one with perpetual rights to use and/or a call option to acquire the brands at a pre-agreed consideration. Certain ancillary agreements, including transitional services arrangements, in relation to the sale of the business undertaking and the franchise and option agreements have been approved to be executed between USL and Inbrew.

Hina Nagarajan, Managing Director & CEO of USL, commented: "The transaction reflects the continued evolution of the management of the Popular portfolio since 2016, when the company moved to a franchise model in many states, to enable a sharpened focus on 'Prestige & Above'. This is a significant move to reshape our portfolio in service of our publicly stated mission to deliver sustained double digit profitable top-line growth."

Ravi Deol, Chairman of Inbrew, said: "The acquisition of these iconic brands provides Inbrew with a unique platform to extend its ambition of becoming India's trusted household beverage company. These brands have delighted consumers over generations, and we are excited at the prospect of strengthening this legacy. Inbrew will revitalise these brands through expanded distribution, innovation and investments. After the acquisition of Molson Coors' beer business last year, we will now participate in the mainstream spirits category, making Inbrew India's diverse AlcoBev player."

The brands / variants covered under the franchise agreement are the subject of a previously disclosed encumbrance. The validity of the encumbrance has been disputed by USL on the basis that the underlying loan has already been fully repaid (together with the accrued interest and all other amounts). Pending the resolution of the ongoing dispute and the release of the existing encumbrance over the franchised brands, the legal title to the franchised brands remains with USL. Following the release of the existing encumbrance over the franchised brands, and subject to the exercise of the call option by Inbrew, the Company will assign ownership of these brands to Inbrew.

The Company expects to complete the transaction by the end of the quarter ending 30 September 2022.

A copy of USL's announcements to the Stock Exchange relating to the transaction will be available on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 18:27:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
