  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Diageo plc
  News
  Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Diageo Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 02:51pm EST
Diageo plc Sponsored ADR (DEO) is currently at $187.80, up $9.89 or 5.56%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 8.46%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.7% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 13.31%

--Down 5.96% month-to-date

--Down 14.69% year-to-date

--Down 15.45% from its all-time closing high of $222.11 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 12.21% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $167.36

--Down 15.45% from its 52-week closing high of $222.11 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.36% from its 52-week closing low of $164.21 on March 31, 2021

--Traded as high as $188.42

--Up 5.91% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.2%


All data as of 2:33:16 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1450ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC 5.04% 3511.5 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
All news about DIAGEO PLC
02:51pDiageo Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Tal..
DJ
10:09aDiageo To Invest $191 Million In New Distillery In Canada
MT
09:10aDiageo to Spend $191 Million to Build Carbon Neutral Distillery in Canada
MT
08:54aDiageo Announces Plans to Build Carbon Neutral Crown Royal Distillery in Canada
BU
03/08DIAGEO : Hear from our Chief HR Officer on International Women's Day
PU
03/08DIAGEO : Celebrating International Women's Day 2022
PU
03/08British shares gain as energy stocks jump; Shell stops buying Russian oil
RE
03/08DIAGEO : I know the secret recipe in Guinness
PU
03/08DIAGEO : Celebrating Women, every day, everywhere
PU
03/07European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
Analyst Recommendations on DIAGEO PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 14 524 M 19 139 M 19 139 M
Net income 2022 3 278 M 4 319 M 4 319 M
Net Debt 2022 12 816 M 16 888 M 16 888 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 81 809 M 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 91,2%
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3 343,00 GBX
Average target price 4 266,24 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-17.17%101 083
PERNOD RICARD-18.32%48 829
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-12.09%29 842
THAI BEVERAGE0.76%12 229
RÉMY COINTREAU-22.48%9 163
EMPERADOR INC.-28.85%4 756