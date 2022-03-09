Diageo Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Diageo plc Sponsored ADR (DEO) is currently at $187.80, up $9.89 or 5.56%
--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 8.46%
--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.7% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 13.31%
--Down 5.96% month-to-date
--Down 14.69% year-to-date
--Down 15.45% from its all-time closing high of $222.11 on Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 12.21% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $167.36
--Down 15.45% from its 52-week closing high of $222.11 on Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 14.36% from its 52-week closing low of $164.21 on March 31, 2021
--Traded as high as $188.42
--Up 5.91% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.2%
All data as of 2:33:16 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-09-22 1450ET