  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Diageo : announces the creation of research and development centre in Shanghai

09/16/2021 | 03:42am EDT
About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company whose products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 13 460 M 18 608 M 18 608 M
Net income 2022 2 981 M 4 121 M 4 121 M
Net Debt 2022 12 564 M 17 369 M 17 369 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 80 296 M 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,90x
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 3 458,50 GBX
Average target price 3 731,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC20.17%111 135
PERNOD RICARD16.33%56 222
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-10.75%33 085
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.88%12 267
RÉMY COINTREAU6.70%9 572
EMPERADOR INC.67.92%5 360