  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45:27 2023-06-09 am EDT
3329.00 GBX   +0.09%
03:54aDiageo appoints Debra Crew as CEO following the death of Ivan Menezes
AN
02:28aDiageo Names Interim CEO Debra Crew as CEO
DJ
02:13aDiageo Makes Interim CEO Permanent
MT
News 
Most relevantAll News

Diageo appoints Debra Crew as CEO following the death of Ivan Menezes

06/09/2023 | 03:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Diageo PLC on Friday announced the appointment of Debra Crew as chief executive officer after Ivan Menezes' recent death.

Previous CEO Menezes was due to retire at the end of the month, with Crew set to takeover from July.

However, on Monday, the London-based brewer with brands such as Guinness and Baileys said it promoted Crew to the role of interim CEO, as Menezes underwent emergency surgery.

Menezes' death was announced on Wednesday.

Prior to her promotion as CEO, Crew had been Diageo's chief operating officer since October.

Shares in Diageo were effectively flat 3,327,50 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 17 306 M 21 717 M 21 717 M
Net income 2023 3 766 M 4 725 M 4 725 M
Net Debt 2023 15 036 M 18 869 M 18 869 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 74 695 M 93 733 M 93 733 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
EV / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3 326,00 GBX
Average target price 3 930,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Debra Ann Crew Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-8.88%93 733
PERNOD RICARD8.57%55 057
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-0.38%31 624
THAI BEVERAGE-18.98%10 379
RÉMY COINTREAU-9.96%7 712
EMPERADOR INC.2.91%5 954
