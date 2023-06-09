Diageo appoints Debra Crew as CEO following the death of Ivan Menezes

(Alliance News) - Diageo PLC on Friday announced the appointment of Debra Crew as chief executive officer after Ivan Menezes' recent death.

Previous CEO Menezes was due to retire at the end of the month, with Crew set to takeover from July.

However, on Monday, the London-based brewer with brands such as Guinness and Baileys said it promoted Crew to the role of interim CEO, as Menezes underwent emergency surgery.

Menezes' death was announced on Wednesday.

Prior to her promotion as CEO, Crew had been Diageo's chief operating officer since October.

Shares in Diageo were effectively flat 3,327,50 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

