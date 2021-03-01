Diageo : completes acquisition of Chase Distillery

Further to our announcement on 26 October 2020 and the Competition and Markets Authority's confirmation of regulatory clearance on 11 February 2021, Diageo today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Chase Distillery.

This acquisition brings the award-winning Chase Original Potato Vodka and seven premium plus gins, including Chase GB Gin, Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo Gin and Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin into the Diageo portfolio.

'We are delighted to welcome Chase Distillery and its quintessentially British portfolio of high quality, crafted brands to Diageo. We are very much looking forward to working with the Chase team to build on the portfolio's considerable potential,' said Dayalan Nayager, Managing Director, Diageo Great Britain.