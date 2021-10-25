Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Diageo : distilleries first to achieve water stewardship certification globally

10/25/2021 | 11:24am EDT
The AWS Standard is the international standard for responsible water use and encompasses social, cultural and environmental criteria, including engagement with local communities. The Standard recognises continual improvement and commitment to ongoing action in response to the ever-changing nature of water and climate-related threats.

To gain the certification, a team from across our business engaged with local communities and stakeholders to initiate projects across the River Spey, designed to care for water use and improve water efficiency, as well protect against climate-related impacts by improving water balance sustainability. This included engagement with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), Spey Catchment Initiative, Spey Fishery Board, Scottish Canoe Association, Spirit of the Spey, and others during the certification process.

Work with RSPB to restore peatland at Abernethy Nature Reserve, in the Cairngorm National Park, is just one recent example of our efforts, where water retention within the catchment was identified as a key issue for improvement for both biodiversity and business continuity. In Summer 2018, some Speyside distilleries were forced to halt whisky production, after a heatwave caused them to run out of water.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 13 808 M 18 985 M 18 985 M
Net income 2022 3 043 M 4 184 M 4 184 M
Net Debt 2022 12 493 M 17 176 M 17 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 84 272 M 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
EV / Sales 2023 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3 639,50 GBX
Average target price 3 850,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC26.46%116 003
PERNOD RICARD27.20%60 512
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-12.51%32 589
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.72%13 316
RÉMY COINTREAU15.96%10 223
EMPERADOR INC.79.21%5 604