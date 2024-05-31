- The company has unveiled three new platforms that help consumers discover their perfect cocktail.
- These platforms are the latest evolution of Diageo's FlavorPrint technology, which uses artificial intelligence to provide consumers with real-time beverage recommendations that match their unique flavour preferences.
