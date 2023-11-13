(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Stifel cuts Diageo price target to 3,600 (4,100) pence - 'buy'
----------
Citigroup cuts Diageo price target to 3,050 (3,600) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Bernstein cuts Diageo price target to 3,465 (3,850) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Diageo price target to 2,550 (2,750) pence - 'sell'
----------
Morgan Stanley cuts Diageo price target to 2,600 (3,000) pence - 'underweight'
----------
SocGen cuts Diageo price target to 3,200 (3,900) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts Diageo price target to 3,730 (4,440) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Diageo price target to 3,500 (4,000) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies cuts Diageo price target to 3,000 (3,500) pence - 'hold'
----------
RBC cuts Diageo price target to 2,700 (3,000) pence - 'underperform'
----------
DZ Bank cuts fair value for AstraZeneca to 11,000 (11,100) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan raises J Sainsbury price target to 250 (238) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Flutter Entertainment price target to 17,000 (19,100) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Berkeley Group price target to 4,572 (4,496) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies raises Barratt Developments price target to 470 (458) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies raises Taylor Wimpey price target to 143 (132) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises M&G to 'neutral' (underweight) - price target 220 (195) pence
----------
UBS raises M&G price target to 220 (200) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Phoenix Group price target to 400 (430) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Prudential target to 1,420 (1430) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises National Grid price target to 1,020 (970) pence - 'hold'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
UBS cuts Wizz Air price target to 3,625 (3,900) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises JTC price target to 915 (875) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts Dr Martens to 'equal weight' (overweight) - price target 140 (175) pence
----------
RBC cuts Spire Healthcare price target to 260 (270) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays cuts Redrow price target to 555 (565) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies raises Vistry price target to 831 (765) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies raises Persimmon price target to 1,181 (1,102) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies raises Bellway price target to 2,827 (2,779) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises Lancashire price target to 879 (850) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Lancashire price target to 740 (700) pence - 'neutral'
----------
UBS cuts Johnson Matthey price target to 1,700 (1,900) pence - 'neutral'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
RBC cuts Oxford Nanopore Technologies price target to 300 (350) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays cuts Asos price target to 350 (445) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Berenberg raises Wheaton Precious Metals target to 5,000 (4,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.