Diageo : honours supplier and agency partners at inaugural Global Supplier Awards

During the inaugural virtual 2021 Supplier Awards, Diageo recognized 10 partners across key categories. These organisations have demonstrated resilience and dedication to Diageo's business, and have driven value by delivering outstanding quality, innovation, service through incredible collaboration and leadership.
Diageo Global Supplier Award Winners 2021:
Innovation Excellence - Şişecam
Quality Excellence - Bulletproof
Service Excellence - Willis Towers Watson
Value Creation - TMC
Breakthrough Collaboration - Ogilvy Africa
Breakthrough Performance - PHD
Diversity Excellence - Lady Askari
Special Projects - Fevisa
Supplier of the Year - Encirc
Agency of the Year - Anomaly
Thank you and congratulations to all of our nominees, finalists and winners.
