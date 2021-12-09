Diageo : honours supplier and agency partners at inaugural Global Supplier Awards

During the inaugural virtual 2021 Supplier Awards, Diageo recognized 10 partners across key categories. These organisations have demonstrated resilience and dedication to Diageo's business, and have driven value by delivering outstanding quality, innovation, service through incredible collaboration and leadership.

Diageo Global Supplier Award Winners 2021:

Innovation Excellence - Şişecam

Quality Excellence - Bulletproof

Service Excellence - Willis Towers Watson

Value Creation - TMC

Breakthrough Collaboration - Ogilvy Africa

Breakthrough Performance - PHD

Diversity Excellence - Lady Askari

Special Projects - Fevisa

Supplier of the Year - Encirc

Agency of the Year - Anomaly

Thank you and congratulations to all of our nominees, finalists and winners.