  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Diageo plc
  News
  Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/09 11:30:00 am
3950.75 GBX   -0.65%
11:12aDIAGEO : honours supplier and agency partners at inaugural Global Supplier Awards
PU
10:20aToday on Wall Street: Miror miror on the wall...
08:37aDiageo Downgraded to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo : honours supplier and agency partners at inaugural Global Supplier Awards

12/09/2021 | 11:12am EST
During the inaugural virtual 2021 Supplier Awards, Diageo recognized 10 partners across key categories. These organisations have demonstrated resilience and dedication to Diageo's business, and have driven value by delivering outstanding quality, innovation, service through incredible collaboration and leadership.

Diageo Global Supplier Award Winners 2021:

Innovation Excellence - Şişecam

Quality Excellence - Bulletproof

Service Excellence - Willis Towers Watson

Value Creation - TMC

Breakthrough Collaboration - Ogilvy Africa

Breakthrough Performance - PHD

Diversity Excellence - Lady Askari

Special Projects - Fevisa

Supplier of the Year - Encirc

Agency of the Year - Anomaly

Thank you and congratulations to all of our nominees, finalists and winners.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 14 152 M 18 679 M 18 679 M
Net income 2022 3 142 M 4 147 M 4 147 M
Net Debt 2022 12 482 M 16 474 M 16 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 100 B 132 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2022 7,95x
EV / Sales 2023 7,44x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 90,9%
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3 976,50 GBX
Average target price 4 208,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC38.17%132 364
PERNOD RICARD32.40%61 391
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.53%32 986
THAI BEVERAGE-8.16%12 449
RÉMY COINTREAU34.60%11 799
EMPERADOR INC.77.23%5 602