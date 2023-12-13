Diageo: looking at future consumer trends

Diageo today presented a global study exploring alcohol consumption trends worldwide.



Combining in-depth quantitative analysis of the past two years with expert insights into next year's consumer behavior, the report aims to understand current consumer attitudes.



The study points to various trends, such as neo-hedonism (consumers are looking for innovative ways to experience everyday pleasures), eco-consciousness, the development of AI and augmented reality, and collective belonging.



The report also highlights the growing popularity of fully customizable products and the rise of more immersive learning experiences.



"These trends underline the need for brands to embrace change, reimagine their strategies and remain agile to meet evolving consumer needs," commented Mark Sandys, Chief Innovation Officer at Diageo.



