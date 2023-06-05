Diageo makes COO Crew interim CEO as Menezes has operation

(Alliance News) - Diageo PLC on Monday said it promoted Debra Crew to interim CEO with immediate effect, as incumbent Ivan Menezes underwent treatment for medical conditions.

Diageo is a London-based brewer and distiller with brands including Guinness, Baileys, Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.

The company said Ivan Menezes is receiving treatment in hospital "for medical conditions including a stomach ulcer", which has necessitated emergency surgery.

Crew was already due to step into the CEO role on a permanent basis next month, as Menezes retires after 10 years in post. She was previously chief operating officer at the company.

Crew is the former CEO of Reynolds American Inc, after holding other senior roles at the cigarette maker. She spent five years at snacks and soft drinks maker PepsiCo where she served in positions including president of North America Nutrition.

Diageo shares opened up 0.3% at 3,382.63 pence in London on Monday.

