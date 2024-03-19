(Alliance News) - Diageo PLC on Tuesday said it will promote Non-Executive Director John Manzoni to be its new chair from early next year, replacing Javier Ferran.

Diageo is a London-based brewer and distiller that sells more than 200 drinks brands, including Guinness stout, Captain Morgan rum and Johnnie Walker whisky.

Ferran, who joined the Diageo board in July 2016, has been chair since 2017. He will retire from the board on or around February 5, 2025, Diageo said.

Manzoni joined the Diageo board in October 2020, having been chief executive officer of the UK Civil Service from 2014 to 2020. He is currently chair of SSE Renewables Ltd.

Susan Kilsby, Diageo's senior independent director, said: "John has an outstanding track record of leadership within beverage alcohol and across a number of other complex and fast-changing sectors in the UK and globally. His experience and expertise will be instrumental as Diageo continues to develop and grow its global business in the years ahead."

Shares in Diageo dropped 1.0% to 2,842.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

