  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Diageo plc
  News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Diageo : French drinks firm Pernod Ricard raises 2021 profit forecast

06/23/2021 | 02:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of the Ricard aniseed-flavoured alcoholic drink

PARIS (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard said it now expected organic profit growth of about 16% for its 2020/2021 fiscal year, up from a previous April forecast of 10%, as the French drinks group saw a stronger than expected recovery as COVID-19 curbs are lifted.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac had already told an investor presentation on Tuesday that it was confident about its prospects in Asia, helped by cognac and Scotch whisky demand in China.

And Pernod Ricard's third-quarter results, published two months ago, had beaten analysts' expectations.

"The pace of recovery is proving stronger than anticipated (...) Demand is accelerating as restrictions are progressively lifted," the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

At Tuesday's market close, Pernod's share price was up 14.8% since the start of the year, versus +12.8% for the Stoxx 600 Food & Beverage index and +21.7% for world leader and main rival Diageo.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC 0.46% 3503 Delayed Quote.21.72%
PERNOD RICARD 0.19% 179.95 Real-time Quote.14.76%
