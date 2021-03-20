Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo plc    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo : North America has committed to financially support recovery efforts for neighborhoods in the City of Chicago

03/20/2021 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Choose Chicago, in partnership with the City of Chicago, announced Diageo North America's commitment of $2.5 million to support the City's economic recovery plan. By improving public spaces for the communities to come together and safely socialize, the company will contribute to reactivate the vitality of the City and its economic engine.

Grant resources will be prioritized for neighborhoods with the greatest potential for tourism growth, and at least three-quarter of the funds will be spent on the South and West Sides of Chicago, with a focus on underrepresented communities and small business areas disproportionately harmed by the pandemic. Community-led place-based public way activations throughout the City have typically depended on an applicant's capacity to fund proposed projects, and this grant will provide neighborhood organizations the financial assistance they require to implement their projects.

The funds donated by Diageo will be managed by Choose Chicago and dispersed independently through the non-profit neighborhood chambers of commerce for various projects intended to cover improvements for general outdoor public enjoyment, including traffic safety equipment, design costs (such as planters, lighting, umbrellas, architect and design planners fees), and surface treatments.

Proposals from neighborhood organizations to create public space on South and West sides will be accepted until April 15. Interested neighborhood organizations can find more information at www.chicagoalfresco.com

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 06:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIAGEO PLC
02:19aDIAGEO  : North America has committed to financially support recovery efforts fo..
PU
03/19DIAGEO  : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
03/18ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Diageo to spend $80 million to expand U.S. ready-to-drin..
RE
03/18DIAGEO  : to spend $80 million to expand U.S. ready-to-drink beverage production
RE
03/18DIAGEO  : To Invest $80 Million in New US Plant To Support Ready-To-Drink Unit
MT
03/18DIAGEO  : Investing $80 Million in New Facility in Illinois
MT
03/18DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA  : Expands Operations to Support Growth in the Ready-to-Dri..
BU
03/17DIAGEO  : Catch up with Janine Blakeway-Ely, Head of Whisky Innovation
PU
03/10DIAGEO  : Celebrating inclusion and diversity across our business
PU
03/09DIAGEO  : North America joins the Congressional HBCU Partnership Challenge
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 208 M 16 930 M 16 930 M
Net income 2021 2 646 M 3 669 M 3 669 M
Net Debt 2021 13 202 M 18 309 M 18 309 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 70 041 M 97 189 M 97 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 27 788
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 3 292,10 GBX
Last Close Price 2 996,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC4.10%97 706
PERNOD RICARD2.17%49 987
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-10.99%33 770
THAI BEVERAGE-2.04%13 630
RÉMY COINTREAU5.45%9 681
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-15.31%4 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ