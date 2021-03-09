Log in
DIAGEO PLC

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
03/09
2969.25 GBX   +1.05%
DIAGEO  : North America joins the Congressional HBCU Partnership Challenge
12:19pPERNOD RICARD  : tempted by hard seltzer market
03/08DIAGEO  : Acquires Far West Spirits for Undisclosed Sum
Diageo : North America joins the Congressional HBCU Partnership Challenge

03/09/2021
Diageo North America signed on to the Congressional Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Partnership Challenge to advocate for positive policies and share best practices for partnering with these higher education institutions. By joining this initiative, the company takes another step to deepen its commitment to develop future Black leaders and help shape a more equitable society.

In September 2017, Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D., Founder and Co-Chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, rolled out the HBCU Partnership Challenge. The initiative was created with the recognition that strengthening public-private investments in these academic institutions is necessary not only for their sustainability, but for the future career prospects of their students and the advancement of diversity and inclusion within all sectors of employment.

Diageo plc published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 12 192 M 16 944 M 16 944 M
Net income 2021 2 646 M 3 677 M 3 677 M
Net Debt 2021 13 234 M 18 392 M 18 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 62 564 M 86 926 M 86 949 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,22x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 27 788
Free-Float 91,0%
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 3 278,94 GBX
Last Close Price 2 938,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC2.10%85 804
PERNOD RICARD0.19%48 602
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-10.45%32 683
THAI BEVERAGE-0.68%13 500
RÉMY COINTREAU3.74%9 414
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-7.56%3 760
