Diageo : North America joins the Congressional HBCU Partnership Challenge

Diageo North America signed on to the Congressional Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Partnership Challenge to advocate for positive policies and share best practices for partnering with these higher education institutions. By joining this initiative, the company takes another step to deepen its commitment to develop future Black leaders and help shape a more equitable society.

In September 2017, Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D., Founder and Co-Chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, rolled out the HBCU Partnership Challenge. The initiative was created with the recognition that strengthening public-private investments in these academic institutions is necessary not only for their sustainability, but for the future career prospects of their students and the advancement of diversity and inclusion within all sectors of employment.