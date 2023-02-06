Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:49:26 2023-02-06 am EST
3569.50 GBX   -0.25%
03:28aDiageo proposes to increase stake in East African Breweries to 65%
AN
03:01aFTSE 100 to Track Global Losses
DJ
02:46aGermany sees rise in large-scale manufacturing orders
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo proposes to increase stake in East African Breweries to 65%

02/06/2023 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Diageo PLC on Monday said it has launched an equity tender offer to increase its stake in East African Breweries PLC to a maximum 65% from currently 50%.

Diageo is a London-based brewer and distiller with brands including Guinness Baileys, Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan. EAB offers beer and spirits brands such as Tusker and Serengeti Lager, primarily in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Diageo said the tender offer will run from Monday to March 17 and is via its subsidiary Diageo Kenya Ltd. The offer price is KES192.00 per share, about USD1.54. Diageo will buy up to 118.4 million shares, making the offer worth up to USD182.3 million.

Diageo shares were 0.3% lower at 3,567.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC -0.24% 3570.5 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES LIMITED 0.14% 176.5 End-of-day quote.5.37%
All news about DIAGEO PLC
03:28aDiageo proposes to increase stake in East African Breweries to 65%
AN
03:01aFTSE 100 to Track Global Losses
DJ
02:46aGermany sees rise in large-scale manufacturing orders
AN
02:32aDiageo Kicks Off Partial Tender Offer to Boost Stake in East African Breweries
MT
02:30aDiageo Launches Tender Offer to Increase Stake in East African Breweries
DJ
02:19aDIAGEO : Bernstein raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02/02Baileys Introduces its First-Ever Minty Green Offering - Vanilla Mint Shake - to Help C..
CI
01/31European Equities Rebound in Tuesday Trading as France Reports Growth
MT
01/30DIAGEO : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/27Diageo : 2023 Interim Results Q&A transcript
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIAGEO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 431 M 21 082 M 21 082 M
Net income 2023 3 847 M 4 652 M 4 652 M
Net Debt 2023 14 890 M 18 008 M 18 008 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 80 929 M 97 880 M 97 880 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
EV / Sales 2024 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3 578,50 GBX
Average target price 4 072,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Debra Ann Crew Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-1.96%97 880