Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo plc    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/11 07:37:03 am
2950.75 GBX   -0.87%
07:18aDiageo recalls new non-alcoholic Guinness in Britain due to contamination
RE
06:32aDIAGEO : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
04:31aDIAGEO : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo recalls new non-alcoholic Guinness in Britain due to contamination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:18am EST
A man passes the Guinness beer factory in the city centre of Dublin

LONDON (Reuters) - Diageo recalled its non-alcoholic beer Guinness 0.0 in Britain on Wednesday due to "microbiological contamination", just over two weeks after launching the product into the competitive and growing market for non-alcoholic beer.

Guinness, the brewer based in Dublin, said on its website the recall was a "precautionary measure" due to contamination that it said might make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.

"We are sorry that this has happened," the company said in a statement, adding that the issue did not affect any other Guinness variants or brands.

Guinness said last month it would launch the non-alcoholic beer in Britain from Oct. 26 at stores, and would make it available in pubs in Britain and Ireland from Spring 2021 before rolling it out to more markets around the world later in 2021.

The market for non-alcoholic beer has grown in recent years as many consumers drink less, prompting other big brands such as Budweiser and Heineken to launch alcohol-free versions of their beers.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC -1.04% 2949 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. -0.55% 80.95 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
HEINEKEN N.V. -0.97% 92.32 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIAGEO PLC
07:18aDiageo recalls new non-alcoholic Guinness in Britain due to contamination
RE
06:32aDIAGEO : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
04:31aDIAGEO : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/10DIAGEO : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/09DIAGEO : World Class Studios launches virtual learning portal
PU
11/06Wine and Beer Makers Wait for Recovery
DJ
11/04UNILEVER : UK Government funds cutting edge Scottish biotech scientists
AQ
11/02DIAGEO : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
10/26DIAGEO : Glenkinchie Distillery launch sows the seeds of future tourism growth
AQ
10/26DIAGEO : to acquire Chase Distillery
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 733 M 15 582 M 15 582 M
Net income 2021 2 575 M 3 420 M 3 420 M
Net Debt 2021 13 272 M 17 626 M 17 626 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 69 493 M 91 919 M 92 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,05x
EV / Sales 2022 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 27 788
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 2 884,42 GBX
Last Close Price 2 976,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-9.33%91 919
PERNOD RICARD0.44%49 523
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION13.88%36 570
THAI BEVERAGE-24.16%12 572
RÉMY COINTREAU38.63%9 002
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC12.66%3 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group