DIAGEO PLC

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
News 
News

Diageo : rolls out new guidance on labels of iconic brands in UK

12/20/2020 | 06:37pm GMT
  • New voluntary health warning to appear on Smirnoff, Gordon's Pink, Baileys and Captain Morgan labels in the UK from early 2021.
  • Introduction coincides with relaunch of dedicated responsible drinking website 'DRINKiQ.com', with a new screening tool to help people identify whether they may be drinking at harmful levels.
  • DRINKiQ is a dedicated consumer website that provides information on alcohol and its impact on the body, along with a range of resources to encourage moderate consumption.

Smirnoff, Gordon's Gin, Baileys and Captain Morgan will be the first of Diageo's alcohol brands to provide UK consumers with new guidance on pack, making Diageo the first alcohol company in the UK to introduce a voluntary health warning. The enhanced health information will direct individuals to DRINKiQ.com - a global resource which aims to give consumers the knowledge and tools to make informed choices around alcohol.

Alongside the updated labels, the business has also updated and relaunched its DRINKiQ website to provide additional information to support and educate a range of people with differing levels of alcohol consumption. The updated labels are currently in production and will first appear on 70cl and 1L bottles of Smirnoff as well as 1L bottles of Gordon's Pink Gin in early 2021. Baileys and Captain Morgan will follow and then on pack across all brands in GB as old stocks are replaced.

The updated material available on DRINKIQ.com will include a new self-assessment test, based on the World Health Organization's (WHO) 'AUDIT Tool' (alcohol use disorders identification test), to help people identify whether they may be drinking at harmful levels. Using the information provided, the tool directs individuals at risk to where they can find further information or help from health services.

The self-assessment test will sit alongside existing resources, including the DRINKiQ quiz and lifestyle features, with topics including 'drinking and your body' and 'drinking and your mind'. Available in 16 languages, the quiz aims to communicate key messages about the importance of drinking responsibly by asking users a series of questions on the effects of drinking. The newly enhanced website, which is now live, has been updated to include the latest governmental guidance around drinking alcohol, with a stronger focus on mental health as well as physical health.

Today's announcements follow the launch of Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, Diageo's 10-year sustainability action plan that in part focuses on positive drinking, and commits to a step change in Diageo's work globally on preventing underage drinking, drinking and driving and heavy episodic ('binge') drinking over the next decade. The relaunch of DRINKiQ will help deliver on the company's ambitious target to reach 1 billion people with dedicated messages of moderation through its brands by 2030, and the website will provide a vital resource to champion health literacy and tackle harm.

Dayalan Nayager, Managing Director Diageo UK said: 'As the UK's leading spirits producer, we think it is essential that our consumers make informed choices about alcohol. We want to change the way the world drinks for the better, and today's initiatives are just the first step forward in our long-term global ambition to reach one billion people with messages of moderation over the next ten years.'

As well as retaining information previously displayed, information on the new labels will include the up-to-date Chief Medical Officer's guidance, IARD's 18 age restriction commitment, and a new enhanced warning, 'Alcohol may cause health problems. For more information, visit DRINKiQ.com'.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:36:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 12 023 M 16 249 M -
Net income 2021 2 660 M 3 595 M -
Net Debt 2021 13 218 M 17 865 M -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 68 971 M 93 066 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,84x
EV / Sales 2022 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 27 788
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 3 182,35 GBX
Last Close Price 2 949,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-7.86%93 066
PERNOD RICARD-1.25%50 409
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION17.49%37 099
THAI BEVERAGE-16.85%13 983
RÉMY COINTREAU38.63%9 325
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC10.61%3 640
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ