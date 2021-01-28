Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo plc    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/28 09:00:48 am
2962.5 GBX   +3.84%
08:40aDIAGEO : sales get surprise boost from U.S. spirits drinkers
RE
07:48aStock Futures Point to Steady Open; GameStop in Focus
DJ
07:18aMARKETS DAY AHEAD : How far from GameStop to game over?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo : sales get surprise boost from U.S. spirits drinkers

01/28/2021 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A bartender takes a bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky at Barmaglot bar in Almaty

(Reuters) - Drinks group Diageo on Thursday reported an unexpected rise in underlying net sales growth for its first half year as people splurged on premium tequila and bourbon at retail stores in the United States, sending its shares up as much as 4%.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit beer and spirits makers as bars, restaurants and night clubs around the world had to close and as travel was restricted.

But as more people drink at home, Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, benefited from a strong performance in United States, where it generates 80% of sales from off-licence retail and grocery stores.

Consumers drank more premium spirits such as Don Julio and Casamigos tequilas , Ciroc Vodkas and Bulleit bourbon.

North America sales rose 12% in the six months to Dec. 31, driven by strong consumer demand and a shift towards spirits over beer and wine. Retailers also replenished more stock ahead of the holiday season. Beer sales dropped 15%.

In the United States, which contributes 39% to sales and makes up nearly 45% of Diageo's profits, the penetration of spirits has grown three times that of beer and wine, Chief Executive Ivan Menezes said and he was confident these drinking habits would stick.

While U.S. was a bright spot, the company struggled in other markets such as Europe and Turkey where sales declined 10% and in the Asia Pacific where they fell 3%, despite strong performance in China.

The group, however, expects sales growth in all regions in the second half year, given easier comparables with last year, strong momentum in North America, and re-opening of bars and restaurants in some other regions, chief fianancial officer Kathryn Mikells told Reuters.

Overall, Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, reported a 1% rise in organic net sales growth for the first half, compared with expectations for a 4.6% drop, according to company supplied estimates.

"Time for us to eat humble pie. Diageo announced an incredibly resilient set of H1F21 results this morning, with beats across the board," Bernstein analyst Trevor Sterling wrote in a note.

Menezes also said that Diageo had ended a dividend dispute with LVMH, with the French company agreeing to pay it 181 million euros in dividends from their Moët Hennessy wine and spirits joint venture.

Diageo had filed arbitration proceedings against Moet Hennessy last year after it said it was owed dividends for 2019.

"The dividend dispute is resolved and our relationship with LVMH remains very strong," CEO Menezes said.

Diageo also said it would bring back its non-alcoholic Guinness beer to markets this year after recalling the new drink due to "microbial contamination" in November.

Diageo also raised its interim dividend by 2% to 27.96 pence per share.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur; Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Siddharth Cavale


© Reuters 2021
All news about DIAGEO PLC
08:40aDIAGEO : sales get surprise boost from U.S. spirits drinkers
RE
07:48aStock Futures Point to Steady Open; GameStop in Focus
DJ
07:18aMARKETS DAY AHEAD : How far from GameStop to game over?
RE
07:17aDiageo's Outlook Underpinned By Bullish Broker Ratings, North American Busine..
MT
07:13aAmericans Drinking More Tequila at Home Buoys Diageo
DJ
07:06aDIAGEO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:51aStock Futures Point to More Losses on Wall Street; GameStop in Focus
DJ
05:37aDIAGEO : Reports Decline in Profit, Sales in FY2021 First Half
MT
05:24aStock Futures Point to More Losses on Wall Street
DJ
04:37aDIAGEO : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 153 M 16 590 M 16 590 M
Net income 2021 2 608 M 3 560 M 3 560 M
Net Debt 2021 13 241 M 18 075 M 18 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 66 630 M 91 312 M 90 957 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,57x
EV / Sales 2022 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 27 788
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 3 223,78 GBX
Last Close Price 2 853,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-0.87%91 312
PERNOD RICARD-2.46%48 450
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.65%34 127
THAI BEVERAGE8.84%15 122
RÉMY COINTREAU-1.51%9 114
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-8.79%3 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ