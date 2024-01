Diageo: settlement of dispute with P. Diddy

January 16, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST Share

Diageo has announced the end of its dispute with Sean Combs, better known to the general public by his rapper stage name, P. Diddy.



Diageo has announced that Sean Combs has withdrawn all claims against Diageo.



Henceforth, 'Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing commercial relationship with respect to either Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila - of which Diageo is now the sole owner' says Diageo.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.