Diageo reported net revenue that is down 2.2% at $4.9bn in Q1 2026, primarily reflecting the negative impact of divestitures and the negligible impact of exchange rates.



Following this announcement, the stock is down 2.7% on the London Stock Exchange.



Jefferies believes that the decline in revenue and the lack of visibility on management succession could weigh on the stock today.



Oddo BHF believes that the downward revision of organic growth forecasts is not positive, but the organic growth forecasts for operating income are reassuring and in line with consensus expectations.



According to the analyst, better-than-expected growth in Q1 is reassuring, even though visibility remains low for spirits.



The group announced that organic net sales remained stable over the quarter, with organic volume growth of 2.9% offset by a negative price/mix ratio of 2.8%, mainly due to an unfavorable mix in Asia-Pacific as a result of weaker results in China for Chinese white spirits (CWS).



Strong organic net sales growth in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Africa was offset by weakness in CWS, which impacted results in Asia-Pacific, and weaker performance in North America, management said.



For organic net sales growth in FY 2026, the group expects to be stable to slightly down, given the negative impact of Chinese white spirits and a weaker-than-initially-expected US consumer environment.



Organic operating profit growth is expected to be low to mid-single digits, including the impact of Chinese white spirits and a weaker US consumer environment in the organic net sales forecast.



"We remain committed to generating free cash flow of approximately $3 billion in fiscal 2026 and returning well within our target leverage ratio range of 2.5 to 3.0x by fiscal 28," the group said.