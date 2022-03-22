Exxon appoints former GM executive to lead its energy transition business

HOUSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. on
Tuesday appointed Dan Ammann, former president of automaker
General Motors, to lead the oil company's energy transition
business effective May 1.
The appointment signals a shift in Exxon to hire outsiders
for senior roles after activist investors won three seats last
year on the U.S. producer's board. Exxon last year hired
Kathryn Mikells from drinks maker Diageo Plc as its finance
chief.
Ammann replaces Joe Blommaert as chief of its Low Carbon
Solutions unit, Exxon said on Tuesday. Blommaert will retire
after 35 years at the oil producer.
In December, Ammann abruptly left the Detroit automaker
where he was chief executive of its self-driving car subsidiary
Cruise. Prior to running Cruise, Ammann served as the Detroit
company’s president and chief financial officer, and was a Wall
Street banker with Morgan Stanley before that.
People familiar with the matter said he was dismissed after
disagreeing with GM over when to take Cruise public. GM Chief
Executive Mary Barra has downplayed the need for a quick Cruise
public offering, and the carmaker has repeatedly stressed the
importance of that business to its overall operations.
Ammann could not immediately be reached for comment.
He joined GM as treasurer in 2010 and helped lead the
company's initial public offering following its 2009
restructuring.
At Exxon, he will lead its energy transition business, which
oversees efforts to generate new revenue from carbon
sequestration technologies and hydrogen production. Exxon put
the unit on the same footing as its other operations as part of
a restructuring disclosed in January.
“We welcome Dan to ExxonMobil and will use his knowledge and
experience to continue to build our Low Carbon Solutions
business,” Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods said.
Exxon on Tuesday also said lead independent director Kenneth
C. Frazier will retire on May 25 after 13 years on the
company's board. He will be replaced by Joseph (Jay) L. Hooley,
former chairman and CEO of State Street Corp. Hooley has been on
Exxon's board since 2020.
