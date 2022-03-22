Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:35:47 pm EDT
3740 GBX   +0.74%
05:21pExxon appoints former GM executive to lead its energy transition business
RE
08:19aSociete Generale Keeps Diageo At Buy, Trims PT
MT
06:52aDIAGEO : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon appoints former GM executive to lead its energy transition business

03/22/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

HOUSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday appointed Dan Ammann, former president of automaker General Motors, to lead the oil company's energy transition business effective May 1.

The appointment signals a shift in Exxon to hire outsiders for senior roles after activist investors won three seats last year on the U.S. producer's board. Exxon last year hired Kathryn Mikells from drinks maker Diageo Plc as its finance chief.

Ammann replaces Joe Blommaert as chief of its Low Carbon Solutions unit, Exxon said on Tuesday. Blommaert will retire after 35 years at the oil producer.

In December, Ammann abruptly left the Detroit automaker where he was chief executive of its self-driving car subsidiary Cruise. Prior to running Cruise, Ammann served as the Detroit company’s president and chief financial officer, and was a Wall Street banker with Morgan Stanley before that.

People familiar with the matter said he was dismissed after disagreeing with GM over when to take Cruise public. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra has downplayed the need for a quick Cruise public offering, and the carmaker has repeatedly stressed the importance of that business to its overall operations.

Ammann could not immediately be reached for comment.

He joined GM as treasurer in 2010 and helped lead the company's initial public offering following its 2009 restructuring.

At Exxon, he will lead its energy transition business, which oversees efforts to generate new revenue from carbon sequestration technologies and hydrogen production. Exxon put the unit on the same footing as its other operations as part of a restructuring disclosed in January.

“We welcome Dan to ExxonMobil and will use his knowledge and experience to continue to build our Low Carbon Solutions business,” Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods said.

Exxon on Tuesday also said lead independent director Kenneth C. Frazier will retire on May 25 after 13 years on the company's board. He will be replaced by Joseph (Jay) L. Hooley, former chairman and CEO of State Street Corp. Hooley has been on Exxon's board since 2020. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Ben Klayman; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC 0.74% 3740 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.44% 81.84 Delayed Quote.34.34%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.18% 44.56 Delayed Quote.-25.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.52% 114.44 Delayed Quote.49.35%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.74% 94.22 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
PLC S.P.A. 0.83% 1.82 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 2.23% 90.33 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
WTI -2.76% 108.69 Delayed Quote.41.07%
All news about DIAGEO PLC
05:21pExxon appoints former GM executive to lead its energy transition business
RE
08:19aSociete Generale Keeps Diageo At Buy, Trims PT
MT
06:52aDIAGEO : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
03/19Western companies wrestle with Russia 'half-exits'
RE
03/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street indexes fall as investors digest a flurry of US d..
03/17JPMorgan Boosts Diageo To Overweight From Neutral, Sets PT
MT
03/17RBC Keeps Diageo At Underperform, Cuts PT
MT
03/17DIAGEO : RBC keeps a Sell rating
MD
03/17JPMorgan Upgrades Diageo to Overweight From Neutral
MT
03/17ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, Ralph Lauren, Hershey...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIAGEO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 518 M 19 238 M 19 238 M
Net income 2022 3 272 M 4 335 M 4 335 M
Net Debt 2022 12 999 M 17 224 M 17 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 86 363 M 114 B 114 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
EV / Sales 2023 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 27 783
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3 712,50 GBX
Average target price 4 165,85 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-8.02%113 068
PERNOD RICARD-10.19%54 456
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-10.87%30 583
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.55%12 790
RÉMY COINTREAU-16.07%10 062
EMPERADOR INC.-32.69%4 202