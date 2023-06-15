Advanced search
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:26:58 2023-06-15 am EDT
3354.50 GBX   -0.62%
04:14aGoldman Sachs cuts Diageo to 'neutral'
AN
02:56aStocks set lower after US Fed decision, ahead of ECB
AN
01:07aDIAGEO : Goldman Sachs revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
Goldman Sachs cuts Diageo to 'neutral'

06/15/2023 | 04:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

UBS cuts British American Tobacco price target to 3,900 (4,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Bunzl price target to 3,255 (3,175) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Centrica price target to 145 (140) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Ashtead price target to 5,100 (4,460) pence - 'hold'

----------

Barclays cuts Diageo price target to 4,720 (4,890) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Diageo to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 3,700 (4,500) pence

----------

Berenberg cuts Croda International price target to 6,600 (8,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bernstein starts Next with 'market-perform'

----------

Bernstein starts AB Foods with 'outperform'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

RBC raises Ashmore price target to 5,500 (5,450) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Berenberg raises SSP Group price target to 320 (300) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Pennon price target to 951 (986) pence - 'neutral'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Jefferies cuts Avon Protection price target to 1,130 (1,200) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg starts Adriatic Metals with 'buy' - price target 280 pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADRIATIC METALS PLC -1.06% 2.79 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC 0.26% 228.2 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC -0.37% 5458 Delayed Quote.16.06%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 1.09% 1899.5 Delayed Quote.19.26%
AVON PROTECTION PLC 0.00% 885 Delayed Quote.-17.67%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.97% 156 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) -1.54% 10.2 End-of-day quote.-9.09%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 0.58% 2586 Delayed Quote.-21.68%
BUNZL PLC -2.42% 3030.58 Delayed Quote.12.58%
CENTRICA PLC -1.49% 115.35 Delayed Quote.21.37%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC -0.47% 5500 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.57% 9.778 Delayed Quote.-6.21%
DIAGEO PLC -0.89% 3345 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
FTSE 100 -0.07% 7596.23 Delayed Quote.2.03%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.00% 19173.67 Delayed Quote.1.71%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.78% 1150.09 Real-time Quote.5.10%
NEXT PLC 0.81% 6504 Delayed Quote.11.13%
PENNON GROUP PLC 0.07% 767.5 Delayed Quote.-13.67%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.07% 1538.96 Real-time Quote.1.25%
SSP GROUP PLC 0.80% 277.4 Delayed Quote.20.26%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 291 M 21 950 M 21 950 M
Net income 2023 3 765 M 4 780 M 4 780 M
Net Debt 2023 15 035 M 19 086 M 19 086 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 75 807 M 96 234 M 96 234 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,25x
EV / Sales 2024 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3 375,50 GBX
Average target price 3 900,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debra Ann Crew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-7.52%96 234
PERNOD RICARD10.86%56 613
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-1.10%31 500
THAI BEVERAGE-17.52%10 606
RÉMY COINTREAU-7.68%7 963
EMPERADOR INC.3.88%6 022
