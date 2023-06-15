(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
UBS cuts British American Tobacco price target to 3,900 (4,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
Credit Suisse raises Bunzl price target to 3,255 (3,175) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Credit Suisse raises Centrica price target to 145 (140) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Ashtead price target to 5,100 (4,460) pence - 'hold'
----------
Barclays cuts Diageo price target to 4,720 (4,890) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Diageo to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 3,700 (4,500) pence
----------
Berenberg cuts Croda International price target to 6,600 (8,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bernstein starts Next with 'market-perform'
----------
Bernstein starts AB Foods with 'outperform'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
RBC raises Ashmore price target to 5,500 (5,450) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Berenberg raises SSP Group price target to 320 (300) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Pennon price target to 951 (986) pence - 'neutral'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Jefferies cuts Avon Protection price target to 1,130 (1,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg starts Adriatic Metals with 'buy' - price target 280 pence
----------
