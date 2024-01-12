Stock DGE DIAGEO PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Diageo plc

Equities

DGE

GB0002374006

Distillers & Wineries

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:17:23 2024-01-12 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,806.75 GBX -0.31% Intraday chart for Diageo plc +1.39% -1.84%
04:38pm Out of the Spirits game for now Alphavalue
Jan. 11 FTSE 100 Closed Down 1% as Banking Sector Lags Market DJ
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Diageo plc

Out of the Spirits game for now Alphavalue
FTSE 100 Closed Down 1% as Banking Sector Lags Market DJ
Bank of America Downgrades Diageo to Neutral from Buy MT
BoA cuts Diageo; RBC likes Antofagasta AN
DIAGEO : RBC reiterates its Sell rating ZD
DIAGEO : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating ZD
Bernstein Lifts Diageo PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
Berenberg cuts target prices for miners AN
DIAGEO : Bernstein remains its Buy rating ZD
UK stocks log weekly losses, kicking off 2024 on grim note RE
China is exacerbating the situation Alphavalue
The FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.4%, Diageo Slips on China's Brandy Probe DJ
Stocks perk up after tepid US PMI but end lower AN
CAC40: erases part of its losses, climbs back to 7400 pts CF
Spirits makers exposed to China's EU brandy probe RE
Pernod Ricard: penalized by anti-dumping investigation in China CF
Rémy Cointreau: share price falls as a result of anti-dumping investigation in China CF
Industry experts react to China's anti-dumping probe into EU brandy RE
Shares in European Drinks Makers Drop on China Investigation DJ
UK stocks log weekly losses, kicking off 2024 on grim note RE
FTSE 100 Index Closes Up 0.5% Boosted by Oil Stocks DJ
Argus Research Downgrades Diageo to Hold From Buy MT
Don't shake or stir: drinks firms push bottled cocktails for the holidays RE
DIAGEO : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating ZD
Diageo faces fight to regain investor confidence as Mexican sales slow RE

Chart Diageo plc

Chart Diageo plc
More charts

Company Profile

Diageo plc is one of the world leaders in the production and marketing of alcoholic drinks. The group's products are marketed under the Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Jose Cuervo, Tanqueray brands, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits (80.8%); - beer (14.3%); - ready-to-drink beverage (3.8%); - other (1.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (9.1%), the United States (29.7%), India (11.7%) and other (49.5%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
2024-01-29 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Diageo plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
28.16 GBP
Average target price
32.16 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+14.21%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Distillers & Wineries

1st Jan change Capi.
DIAGEO PLC Stock Diageo plc
-1.89% 79 866 M $
PERNOD RICARD Stock Pernod Ricard
-7.26% 41 786 M $
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Stock Brown-Forman Corporation
-2.64% 26 777 M $
THAI BEVERAGE Stock Thai Beverage
+1.90% 10 267 M $
EMPERADOR INC. Stock Emperador Inc.
0.00% 5 851 M $
RÉMY COINTREAU Stock Rémy Cointreau
-17.57% 5 415 M $
ZJLD GROUP INC Stock ZJLD Group Inc
-10.18% 3 845 M $
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Stock MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-6.92% 2 022 M $
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Takara Holdings Inc.
+3.31% 1 678 M $
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC Stock Fevertree Drinks PLC
-9.01% 1 420 M $
Other Distillers & Wineries
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Diageo plc - London S.E.
  4. News Diageo plc
  5. Out of the Spirits game for now
Your New Year resolution for 2024!
Subscribe now