REUTERS IMPACT-Diageo boss warns on Scottish water shortage

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Diageo PLC's Chief
Executive Ivan Menezes believes Scotland could face a water
shortage due to climate change unless businesses and lawmakers
act, he said at the Reuters Impact conference on Monday.
The threat in Scotland, where Diageo is the biggest exporter
of Scotch whisky through brands like Johnnie Walker, depends on
how successful the world is at averting climate change and
hitting a 1.5-degree Celsius limit on global warming, he said.
"There are scenarios where we could see water being stressed
in Scotland," Menezes said.
Diageo's beer business manufacturing Guinness stout consumes
more water than spirits, he added.
Menezes said that part of his compensation is tied to Diageo
hitting specific environmental goals including on water
conservation.
Diageo also makes Don Julio tequila, Smirnoff Vodka and
Baileys liqueur.
Separately, Menezes said that Diageo is "not immune" to
inflationary pressure and soaring energy costs but "should be
OK" if Europe faces energy blackouts as soon as tomorrow.
Russia's war on Ukraine has driven energy prices to record
highs, hitting Europe particularly hard because of its
dependence on Russian gas.
"We should be well-covered," he said.
Diageo sees water conservation and environmental efforts as
"really core to the long-term health of the business," Menezes
said.
"We're a consumer business so it will translate into
consumer preference over time," Menezes said. "We have a strong
conviction about that."
The company is replenishing water in stressed areas it
operates in, including in India by 2024.
The spirits industry has managed to avoid taking a hit from
an ongoing cost-of-living crisis in Europe. Diageo recently
reported strong sales of its most expensive products.
The company said during its earnings call in July that its
products were selling because people consider them an occasional
indulgence, even as high inflation stoked by Russia's war with
Ukraine shows no signs of abating.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in London and Jessica DiNapoli in New
York; Editing by Matt Scuffham, David Evans and Lisa Shumaker)