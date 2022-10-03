Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
3707.50 GBX   -2.37%
03:44pREUTERS IMPACT-Diageo boss warns on Scottish water shortage
RE
12:32pREUTERS IMPACT-Diageo CEO Menezes says Scotland water security a 'threat'
RE
11:30aDiageo CEO Menezes says spirits maker is replenishing water
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REUTERS IMPACT-Diageo boss warns on Scottish water shortage

10/03/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Diageo PLC's Chief Executive Ivan Menezes believes Scotland could face a water shortage due to climate change unless businesses and lawmakers act, he said at the Reuters Impact conference on Monday.

The threat in Scotland, where Diageo is the biggest exporter of Scotch whisky through brands like Johnnie Walker, depends on how successful the world is at averting climate change and hitting a 1.5-degree Celsius limit on global warming, he said.

"There are scenarios where we could see water being stressed in Scotland," Menezes said.

Diageo's beer business manufacturing Guinness stout consumes more water than spirits, he added.

Menezes said that part of his compensation is tied to Diageo hitting specific environmental goals including on water conservation.

Diageo also makes Don Julio tequila, Smirnoff Vodka and Baileys liqueur.

Separately, Menezes said that Diageo is "not immune" to inflationary pressure and soaring energy costs but "should be OK" if Europe faces energy blackouts as soon as tomorrow.

Russia's war on Ukraine has driven energy prices to record highs, hitting Europe particularly hard because of its dependence on Russian gas.

"We should be well-covered," he said.

Diageo sees water conservation and environmental efforts as "really core to the long-term health of the business," Menezes said.

"We're a consumer business so it will translate into consumer preference over time," Menezes said. "We have a strong conviction about that."

The company is replenishing water in stressed areas it operates in, including in India by 2024.

The spirits industry has managed to avoid taking a hit from an ongoing cost-of-living crisis in Europe. Diageo recently reported strong sales of its most expensive products.

The company said during its earnings call in July that its products were selling because people consider them an occasional indulgence, even as high inflation stoked by Russia's war with Ukraine shows no signs of abating. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in London and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Matt Scuffham, David Evans and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DIAGEO PLC
03:44pREUTERS IMPACT-Diageo boss warns on Scottish water shortage
RE
12:32pREUTERS IMPACT-Diageo CEO Menezes says Scotland water security a 'threat'
RE
11:30aDiageo CEO Menezes says spirits maker is replenishing water
RE
11:29aSouthern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Recognized with Four Awards at Diageo's Annual Golden ..
AQ
09/29Diageo Buys Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur Producer Mr Black
MT
09/29Diageo : Acquires Premium Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Mr Black
PU
09/29Kenya Breweries Limited MD John Musunga Appointed Guinness Nigeria CEO
AQ
09/29Diageo plc acquired Mr Black Spirits Pty Ltd.
CI
09/27Diageo Cancels Sale of Windsor Whisky Business
MT
09/23Aviation American Gin's New Distillery Opens its Doors in Portland, Oregon
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIAGEO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 112 M 19 345 M 19 345 M
Net income 2023 3 854 M 4 357 M 4 357 M
Net Debt 2023 14 522 M 16 416 M 16 416 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 84 408 M 95 422 M 95 422 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
EV / Sales 2024 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 28 558
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3 797,50 GBX
Average target price 4 273,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-5.91%96 338
PERNOD RICARD-10.71%47 586
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-8.63%32 063
THAI BEVERAGE-9.09%10 504
RÉMY COINTREAU-20.14%8 554
EMPERADOR INC.-7.50%5 157