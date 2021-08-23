Redemption by Diageo Finance plc of EUR 900,000,000 0.250 per cent. Instruments due 22 October 2021 (ISIN: XS1896661870) (the “Instruments”)

Diageo Finance plc

LEI: BPF79TJMIH3DK8XCKI50

Diageo Finance plc has today given notice to the holders of the Instruments that it will fully redeem the outstanding Instruments in whole on 22 September 2021 (the 'Redemption Date') in accordance with Condition 7.03 of the Terms and Conditions of the Instruments (the 'Conditions'). Any interest in respect of the Instruments shall cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

The Instruments will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100 per cent. of their Outstanding Principal Amount together with accrued interest to (but excluding) the Redemption Date.

Following redemption, the Instruments will be cancelled pursuant to the Conditions. Accordingly, the listing of the Instruments on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission of the Instruments to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 24 September 2021.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the same meanings given to them in the Conditions.

Issue and Paying Agent:

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB