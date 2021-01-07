Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo plc    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Waterworld: How beverage company Diageo is rethinking water usage

01/07/2021 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - When you sit down at the end of the day with a glass of Johnnie Walker or Captain Morgan, you probably do not think much about all the water that goes into that glass.

But Perry Jones does.

As head of the North American supply chain for beverage behemoth Diageo Plc - which produces not only the above brands, but everything from Tanqueray gin to Don Julio tequila to Guinness beer - the buck stops with Jones.

So from the water used in producing raw materials, to the water in the finished product, to the wastewater produced along the way, Jones is constantly thinking about how to source it, how to treat it, and how to use less of it.

It is a pressing issue on a global scale: Climate change, droughts, population growth and pollution are all squeezing supply. As a result, 2 billion people live in nations that are facing water stress, according to the United Nations.

Reuters sat down with Jones to peek into the future of a most precious global resource. Edited excerpts are below.

Q: You are rethinking your relationship to water, so what targets have you set?

A: We have set our 2030 goals, which represent our 10-year ambition for a more inclusive and sustainable world.

We are focusing on three areas: One is promoting responsible drinking, the second is championing inclusion and diversity, and the third is devoted to grain-to-glass sustainability. That means things like water preservation, replenishing sources, carbon neutrality, wastewater treatment, sustainable packaging, and supporting small farmers.

Q: What does this mean in terms of water usage?

A: We have already made a lot of progress, but from this point forward we are calling for another 30% reduction in our water usage by 2030. We want to leave Earth in a better place than we found it, so at a minimum we want to replenish what we are taking.

Q: How exactly do you replenish water sources?

A: There are a few different ways you can look at it. One is the planting of trees, which reduces runoff and helps get water back into aquifers.

Another is to improve water quality and access to clean drinking water – in India, for example, we set up community water purification plants with chillers and water ATMs in villages in the Nagpur district. Other projects cover rainwater harvesting, wetland restoration and desilting dams.

Q: How do your water targets filter down to the factory level – or how do suggestions filter up?

A: We have a management process where we review what our actual water usage is, versus what our theoretical usage should be, every day across the globe. So water issues or concerns or suggestions get elevated up to the manager level, then to site directors, then to VPs, then to the C-Suite level.

We have metering that tells us what came in the door, how it was deployed, and how much went out in the product. That helps us identify any losses, so we can correct them.

Q: How is technology helping with these goals?

A: You want to get water usage to the optimum level the equipment is designed for, and where the systems are outdated and you can’t meet your water targets, you want to upgrade to new technology.

For example, in our Plainfield, Illinois, plant, we saw a 40% reduction in water usage. And in one of our Canadian plants, we reduced our water loss by 50%.

Q: People are worried about water supplies, so has this issue become front-and-center in recent years?

A: It has always been a center of discussion, but what I am seeing is a broader collaboration across the beverage industry, as we support each other on this journey. We may be competitors when we go to market, but when it comes to sustainability we look at everyone as a partner.

We share technology and learning, because we don’t operate in a vacuum. This is a much bigger issue than just our company.

Q: When you are having a drink, do you think about all this stuff?

A: I’m a vodka drinker, so I usually drink Smirnoff. I think about everything that went into that glass, and I’m proud of it. (Reporting by Chris Taylor in New York Editing by Lauren Young and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DIAGEO PLC
01/06DIAGEO : North America is founding contributor to New York State ‘Raising ..
PU
01/06Ocado Tops FTSE 100 CEOs Remuneration List; 2019 Pay Nearly 2,000x Higher Tha..
MT
01/05DIAGEO : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/04NON BIS IN IDEM : How Will Competition Law In Turkey Be Shaped?
AQ
2020European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
2020EU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row
RE
2020UK stocks fall as Britain tightens curbs over virus fears
RE
2020European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
2020European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
2020UK blue chips hit 9-month high on Brexit trade deal cheer
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 022 M 16 344 M 16 344 M
Net income 2021 2 661 M 3 617 M 3 617 M
Net Debt 2021 13 217 M 17 969 M 17 969 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 68 814 M 93 438 M 93 553 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 27 788
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 3 180,43 GBX
Last Close Price 2 946,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC2.38%93 632
PERNOD RICARD-2.33%49 976
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.37%36 482
THAI BEVERAGE-0.68%13 811
RÉMY COINTREAU-5.38%9 284
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-3.52%3 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ