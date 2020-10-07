DIAGNOS : 2020-10-07, DIAGNOS Announces Stock Warrants Term Extension – Download PDF

Log in
10/07/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

2020.10.07

DIAGNOS Announces Stock Warrants Term Extension

Brossard, Quebec, Canada - October 7th, 2020 - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces its intention to extend the expiry date by six months of an aggregate number of 2,066,000 outstanding stock warrants exercisable at $0.50 per common share.

The stock warrants were initially issued on November 9, 2018 with an expiry date of November 9, 2020. If approved by the TSX Venture, the extended expiry date of the stock warrants would be May 9, 2021.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.comand www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc.

Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@diagnos.ca

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -

Financials
Sales 2020 0,33 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net income 2020 -3,38 M -2,55 M -2,55 M
Net cash 2020 1,51 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,3 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 34,5x
EV / Sales 2020 31,6x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart DIAGNOS INC.
Duration : Period :
DIAGNOS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
André M. Larente President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Côté Chairman
Marc-André Massue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Hadi Chakor Chief Medical Officer
Reid Maclellan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGNOS INC.72.73%18
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.41%1 558 255
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.602.90%136 024
SEA LIMITED306.37%79 716
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.62%48 006
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC57.79%47 083
