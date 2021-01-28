DIAGNOS : 2021-01-28, DIAGNOS announces the re-opening of its medical testing in Panama – Download PDF

Log in
DIAGNOS announces the re-opening of its medical testing in Panama

01/28/2021 | 08:48am EST
2021.01.28

DIAGNOS announces the re-opening of its medical testing in Panama

Brossard, Quebec, Canada - January 28, 2021 - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the reopening of its operations in Panama.

"Following a long-standing presence in Panama and in collaboration with Retina & Eye, DIAGNOS' distributor, we have proven the effectiveness of DIAGNOS' AI solution. After overcoming the current lockdown of the pandemic, CliniLab is pleased to announce it is resuming operations with different types of projects in the public and private health sectors in Panama, which will add value to our patients in partnership with DIAGNOS. The implementation experience of DIAGNOS' technology is remarkable, its turn-key solution keeps the specialists and the patients safe and we love the principle that AI provides. It's a pure driven technology approach without replacing the most important factor, the human factor, where specialists follow up with patients using the telemedicine digital tool. We're adopting this new technology to positively impact the health market in Panama, and we're doing it with DIAGNOS", said Mme. Katherine Prieto, Director of Operations from CliniLab Panama.

"This is a great opportunity for DIAGNOS to demonstrate that our medical technology platform can easily interconnect, not only with the ophthalmologists, but cardiologists as well. Our CARA platform offers a real-time analysis that is beneficial for both areas of specialties which is provided by our Telemedicine-AI based services to screen the general population. Early screening is key and starts at the age of 20 in order to detect and prevent avoidable blindness in real-time. We've carefully designed not only our high-tech solution, but we've also put a protocol in place and a roll-out plan for CliniLab's flagship Telemedicine service in order to make it a sustainable project. This will allow our retina service to remain part of every patients' check-up and refer them accordingly to each specialists", said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About CLINILAB

Created in 2019, the main corporate purpose is the development, design, planning and operations of health services, specifically in the management of general and specialized medicine clinic by integrating clinical laboratory services certified by the Technical Health Council as a Level 2 laboratory: hematology, special chemistry, general chemistry, serological test. Focused on being the main reference among the private hospitals in the nation, we make available to our clients the following services: general medicine, specialized medicine, telemedicine, level 2 clinical laboratory, home or business care, collective sampling, medical care through our mobile unit, among others.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based of its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's AI-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real- time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.comand www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc.

Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@diagnos.ca

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -



Disclaimer

Diagnos Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 13:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
